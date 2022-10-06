Bad Takes: Texas may not have an income tax, but most residents pay more taxes than Californians

The high property and regressive sales taxes Texans fork over mean that all but the luckiest of us pay a higher effective tax rate than Californians do.

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge In Texas, if your household earns less than $55,000 a year, for example, more than 10% of what you make heads to the state capitol. If you're in the richest 1%, only 3% does. - UnSplash / Kelly Sikkema
UnSplash / Kelly Sikkema
In Texas, if your household earns less than $55,000 a year, for example, more than 10% of what you make heads to the state capitol. If you're in the richest 1%, only 3% does.
Editor's Note: Bad Takes is a column of opinion and analysis.

I guess the trouble was we Americans didn't have any self-admitted proletarians. Everyone was a temporarily embarrassed millionaire." John Steinbeck, A Primer on the 30s

Cutting Texans' exorbitant property taxes has emerged as the atypically bipartisan watchword of the governor's race. Both Democratic contender Beto O'Rourke and incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott are promising voters much-hankered-for relief.

"Ad valorem" is an old Latin term meaning "according to what your shit's worth," and when the appraised value of your shitty home abruptly skyrockets, so does your shitty ad valorem tax bill.

For some reason unknown to the four U.S. Supreme Court justices who dissented in 1973's precedent-setting San Antonio Independent School District v. Rodriquez case, Texas chose to draw the bulk of its local school funding from taxes on nearby properties. That's great if you happen to live next to multimillion dollar real estate. It's less than great if you live in Section 8 housing. To the five justices in the majority, the Equal Protection Clause was an old American term meaning "you're on your own."

Half a century later, Texas still doesn't have a progressive income tax, and wealth-guarding governors are still campaigning on the plight of the beleaguered taxpayer. Voters are well within their rights to ask an embarrassingly obvious question: why didn't Abbott fix this during his seven years presiding over a state with one-party Republican rule? 

Maybe because not fixing the problem allows the GOP to sing its favorite tune whenever there's a budget surplus around election time: "This is your money; you should decide how best to spend it." Except, dearest leaders, we chose to give you that money so you could keep the lights on, keep the air and water clean and keep the schoolchildren semi-literate and semi-cognizant of U.S. history.

Abbott's flawless reasoning appears to have trickled down to our own San Antonio City Council, which recently decided to give the average CPS Energy customer back a whopping $29 on their next electric bill instead of, say, investing those aggregated tens of millions of dollars into weatherization, which would save us many-fold that paltry rebate down the road. Bexar County's 40 largest corporations, however, will make off with around $100,000 a piece.

To gauge the exact length and breadth of the shaft, Texas can expect twice as many days of 100-degree-plus heat by the year 2036, according to the climate risk assessment database Heat Factor, set up by a former executive at the Weather Channel. Apparently, economic forecasts can appear much brighter if you don't factor in sustainability. 

But at least we can console ourselves in knowing we're better off tax-wise than the People's Republic of California, right? RIGHT? 

Nope.

As pesky facts would have it, the high property and regressive sales taxes Texans fork over mean that all but the luckiest of us pay a higher effective tax rate than Californians do. If your household earns less than $55,000 a year, for example, more than 10% of what you make heads to the state capitol. If you're in the richest 1%, only 3% does. That must be what Texas Republicans mean by "tax fairness."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gleefully gloated as much during his appearance at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin earlier this month. "Your bills are higher in Texas than they are in California for residential electricity," he even added to rub things in.

Texans pay $154, while Californians pay $123, according to a recent analysis by financial site WalletHub.

While California has experienced zero blackouts in 2021 and 2022, six of Texas' power plants shut down thanks to extreme heat in May. And the Texas freeze in February of last year exacted nearly $200 billion in damage and killed hundreds. Renewable energy sources including wind and solar saved us from far worse disaster.

Now, it's true that when the world's most popular podcaster, Joe Rogan, moved from Los Angeles to Austin, he saved an estimated $13 million on his state taxes. And Rogan's compadre in pandemic misinformation, Elon Musk, saved at least $1.1 billion with his recent move to the Lone Star State. That surely buys a lot of awkwardly fitting cowboy hats. 

But that's them — not most readers of this column. And if you'd enjoy wiping that annoying smirk off Gavin Newsom's face as much as I would, remember that you and I, Rogan and Musk, each get one ballot this November. 

"It is difficult to believe that if the children of Texas had a free choice, they would choose to be educated in districts with fewer resources," Justice Thurgood Marshall wrote in his dissent to the San Antonio Independent School District v. Rodriquez case. "That a child forced to attend an underfunded school with poorer physical facilities, less experienced teachers, larger classes, and a narrower range of courses than a school with substantially more funds may nevertheless excel is to the credit of the child, not the State. Indeed, who can ever measure for such a child the opportunities lost and the talents wasted for want of a broader, more enriched education?" 

In terms of opportunity costs, imagine how different a country this would be if funding schools with property taxes had been ruled unconstitutional 49 years ago and low- and middle-income students had significantly more material advantages with which to flourish.

Or if, 28 years ago, Democrat Ann Richards hadn't lost the Texas governorship to Republican George W. Bush, whom five justices saw fit to appoint as president, leaving catastrophes in his wake from the Middle East to New Orleans. 

Let's not allow our failure to elect Beto O'Rourke become a similarly consequential regret in retrospect. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

News Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar

Eclectic San Antonio home for sale has combined temperature-controlled garage and wine cellar
San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market

San Antonio home of lumber tycoon and former Alamo Heights mayor back on the market
This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

This San Antonio home for sale has a porch swing in its living room, a koi pond and a waterfall

Trending

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen suspect in McDonald's parking lot

By Michael Karlis

The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

Texas coach on paid leave after allegations she kissed students, asked players for bail money

By Michael Karlis

Women's soccer coach Carla Tejas of the University of Texas Permian Basin is now on paid administrative leave.

H-E-B launches futuristic new checkout option at San Antonio-area store

By Michael Karlis

Earlier this month, H-E-B launched it's debit card offering cash back on purchases of store brand products.

Texas mom issues social media warning that Hocus Pocus 2 is unleashing evil into people's homes

By Michael Karlis

Hocus Pocus 2, a new sequel to the 1993 cult classic follows three witch sisters who try to steal the souls of all the children in Salem, Massachusetts.

Also in News

Uvalde parents outraged that school district has hired former DPS trooper under investigation

By Sanford Nowlin

Robb Elementary School was the site of a May 24 mass shooting that rocked the Uvalde community.

LULAC doubles reward money for info on woman who lured migrants onto Martha's Vineyard flights

By Michael Karlis

LULAC's Domingo Garcia speaks to reporters at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 5.

San Antonio police officer fired after shooting teen suspect in McDonald's parking lot

By Michael Karlis

The injured teenager was brought to University Hospital in critical condition, according to MySA.

Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places

By Michael Karlis

Voter registration for Texas residents ends on Oct. 11.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us