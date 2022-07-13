Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will embark on a grueling 49-day long campaign tour of Texas next week.
Beto O'Rourke continues to chip away at Gov. Greg Abbott's lead in Texas' gubernatorial election, according to a new poll showing the Democratic challenger trailing his Republican incumbent by just 5 points.
The poll, published Wednesday
by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, shows O'Rourke polling at 44% in a survey of 1,169 registered voters. That compares to Abbott's 49%.
The results are a slight uptick for O'Rourke
from a poll published earlier this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Austin, which showed Abbott leading by 6 points.
According to the latest poll, Abbott holds a strong lead among white voters, 60% of which said they would vote for the Republican. Even so, O'Rourke maintains an overwhelming 72-point lead among Black voters and a 9-point lead with Latino voters.
O'Rourke is embarking next week on a grueling 49-day tour
of the Lone Star State with 70 public events scheduled in 65 counties. At a recent campaign event in San Antonio on Monday
, O'Rourke touched upon an array of policy issues, including access to abortion, the state's troubled power grid and gun control.
