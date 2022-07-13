TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

The latest poll, conducted by the University of Houston, shows O'Rourke trailing by just 5 points.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will embark on a grueling 49-day long campaign tour of Texas next week. - MICHAEL KARLIS
Michael Karlis
Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke will embark on a grueling 49-day long campaign tour of Texas next week.
Beto O'Rourke continues to chip away at Gov. Greg Abbott's lead in Texas' gubernatorial election, according to a new poll showing the Democratic challenger trailing his Republican incumbent by just 5 points.

The poll, published Wednesday by the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs, shows O'Rourke polling at 44% in a survey of 1,169 registered voters. That compares to Abbott's 49%.

The results are a slight uptick for O'Rourke from a poll published earlier this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Austin, which showed Abbott leading by 6 points.

According to the latest poll, Abbott holds a strong lead among white voters, 60% of which said they would vote for the Republican. Even so, O'Rourke maintains an overwhelming 72-point lead among Black voters and a 9-point lead with Latino voters.

O'Rourke is embarking next week on a grueling 49-day tour of the Lone Star State with 70 public events scheduled in 65 counties. At a recent campaign event in San Antonio on Monday, O'Rourke touched upon an array of policy issues, including access to abortion, the state's troubled power grid and gun control.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

By Sanford Nowlin

Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war."

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.

A newly unearthed report on CPS Energy details San Antonio's fractured climate response

By Greg Harman

Climate activists gather for a 2019 protest in front of San Antonio City Council chambers.

Also in News

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

The San Antonio area had the nation's 10th-highest jump in average rents over the past year

By Michael Karlis

The average cost of rent rose 24.3% since last June, according to the report.

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.

San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

By Sanford Nowlin

Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war."
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us