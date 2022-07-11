TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Beto O’Rourke to launch 49-day campaign tour of Texas

The Democratic gubernatorial challenger plans to hold 70 public events in more than 65 counties.

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 9:29 pm

click to enlarge Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26. - TEXAS TRIBUNE / JORDAN VONDERHAAR
Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke speaks at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26.
Beto O’Rourke is going on a 49-day tour of Texas in a major ramp-up of his campaign against Gov. Greg Abbott.

The Democratic challenger will hold 70 public events in more than 65 counties as part of the tour, according to his campaign. The trip will start July 19 in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso and reach every region of the state, including a spate of little-visited small towns.

It is an ambitious itinerary even by O’Rourke’s road-warrior standards, and it comes as polls show he appears to be closing in on Abbott’s lead. He is also looking to capitalize on recent events that have especially galvanized Democrats in Texas, including the Uvalde school shooting and the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

O’Rourke is expected to hit all the major cities of the state but also some of the tiniest towns, like Marathon in far West Texas and Spearman in the Panhandle. There will also be more than a dozen stops in South Texas, a region where Abbott and other Republicans are working to make new inroads.

It remains to be seen how much campaigning Abbott will do at the same time. He kept a busy schedule ahead of the March primary but has not held many campaign events since then.

Last month, his campaign announced plans to spend an initial sum of nearly $20 million on advertising, flexing his large financial advantage over O’Rourke.

When O’Rourke ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, he visited all 254 counties in the state. He has said he plans to do that again in this race.

While it is unclear how many counties he has checked off so far, he is expected to take a significant step forward with the upcoming trip. His campaign said he will hold public events in 38 counties where he has not yet held public events as a gubernatorial candidate.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Texas residents told to cut electricity use Monday or face potential for rolling blackouts

By Sanford Nowlin

ERCOT personnel model the Texas electrical grid in a file photo.

San Antonio lands at No. 5 on new list of geekiest cities in the U.S.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops.

Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

By Tommy Escobar

Milo and Cheyenne are among the pets entered in San Antonio Pets Alive!'s new fundraising contest.

Understaffed, and under federal investigation, Texas juvenile detention system halts intake

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Detainees are moved from location to location within the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin on June 24, 2013.

Also in News

Texas officials agree to release surveillance footage from Uvalde mass shooting

By Michael Karlis

A recent report by a law enforcement training group identified multiple errors in the police response to the Uvalde school massacre.

New pickleball retailer opens on San Antonio's Northside

By Michael Karlis

Also located on San Antonio's Northside, Chicken N' Pickle is one of several locations where residents can play pickleball.

San Antonio lands at No. 5 on new list of geekiest cities in the U.S.

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio tied with Austin for having the most board game and trading card shops.

Winner of San Antonio Pets Alive! pet photo contest will be featured on Alamo Beer Co. can

By Tommy Escobar

Milo and Cheyenne are among the pets entered in San Antonio Pets Alive!'s new fundraising contest.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us