Buc-ee's founder's son indicted on claims he secretly recorded guests in bathroom, having sex

Mitchell Wasek's legal defense plans to argue homeowners have the right to set up recording devices without informing guests.

By on Thu, May 30, 2024 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge The founder of Buc-ee's son, 28-year-old Mitchell Wasek, was indicted on 21 counts of invasive visual recording by a Travis County grand jury on May 17. - Instagram / bucees
Instagram / bucees
The 28-year-old son of Buc-ee's founder Don Wasek was indicted earlier this month on charges that he secretly recorded people using the bathroom, changing clothes and having sex at private residences across Texas, Austin-based ABC affiliate KVUE reports.

A Travis County grand jury on May 17 indicted Mitchell Wasek on 21 counts of invasive visual recording, the news station reports. Invasive visual recording is a state jail felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to two years and a maximum fine of $10,000.

The charges stem from a May 2023 incident in which a friend of Mitchell Wasek who worked in cybersecurity allegedly noticed a secret recording device in the bathroom of a Lake Travis home owned by Wasek’s father, the Current reported at the time.

The friend turned the device over to authorities, who allegedly uncovered 68 videos of 13 victims, according to media reports. The clips date back to 2021 and include recordings from the Lake Travis home as well as a residence in Dallas and an Austin condo, according to KVUE.

Mitchell Wasek was arrested Oct. 3, 2023, on 28 counts of invasive visual recording but was released on bond that same day, the news station reports.

In a statement to the Express-News, Mitchell Wasek’s attorney, David Gonzales, said his legal argument would center around whether property owners can put up recording devices without notifying guests.

“May a homeowner install a camera in his home without telling housekeepers or guests, or does the guest have a greater legal right than the homeowner?” Gonzales asked rhetorically, according to the daily. “This is one of the many thorny legal issues we will be litigating in this case.”

Mitchell Wasek is expected in court on June 5.

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

May 1, 2024

