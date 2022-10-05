Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places

Texas Organizing Project is demanding that Bexar County open 388 polling stations, far more than the 259 currently approved by the county.

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 12:46 pm

Voter registration for Texas residents ends on Oct. 11.
Sanford Nowlin
Voter registration for Texas residents ends on Oct. 11.
Progressive nonprofit the Texas Organizing Project has sued Bexar County over its decision to operate over 40 fewer polling places than it did during the 2020 election, according to the Express-News.

The suit, filed in state district court this week, demands that the county operate 388 polling places during the November election, far more than the 302 it ran during the 2018 and 2020 elections. TOP argues that Bexar's total of 259 approved polling places falls short the number required by the Texas Election Code, according to the daily.

The lawsuit comes mere weeks after Joaquin Gonzalez, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project, warned the county that failure to resolve community complaints could lead to a lawsuit similar to the one the legal aid group filed against the county in 2020. TCRP won that suit, forcing the county to operate 302 polling stations during that year’s general election.

TCRP is representing TOP in the newly filed legal challenge, the Express-News reports.

During a September press conference, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen defended the closing of some polling stations for the midterms. She said the county's updated system, which allows voters to cast ballots outside their precincts, renders some polling stations obsolete.

“We’ve had a voter center open, and there were 14 votes all day — 12 hours, one vote an hour,” Callanen said during the Sept. 14 press conference.

