Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places

The lawsuit comes mere weeks after Joaquin Gonzalez, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project, warned the county that failure to resolve community complaints could lead to a lawsuit similar to the one the legal aid group filed against the county in 2020. TCRP won that suit, forcing the county to operate 302 polling stations during that year’s general election.
TCRP is representing TOP in the newly filed legal challenge, the Express-News reports.
During a September press conference, Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen defended the closing of some polling stations for the midterms. She said the county's updated system, which allows voters to cast ballots outside their precincts, renders some polling stations obsolete.
“We’ve had a voter center open, and there were 14 votes all day — 12 hours, one vote an hour,” Callanen said during the Sept. 14 press conference.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.