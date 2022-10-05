Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places

click to enlarge Sanford Nowlin Voter registration for Texas residents ends on Oct. 11.

The suit, filed in state district court this week, demands that the county operate 388 polling places during the November election, far more than the 302 it ran during the 2018 and 2020 elections. TOP argues that Bexar's total of 259 approved polling places falls short the number required by the Texas Election Code, according to the daily.

