Clayton Perry finished another person's drink, flirted with teen on the night of his hit-and-run crash

SAPD estimates that City Councilman Clayton Perry had a BAC of .253 when he got in his black Jeep Wrangler on Nov. 6, according to a KSAT report.
Councilman Clayton Perry downed 14 drinks, including one left behind by another bar patron, and flirted with a teen girl working at a fast-food drive-thru the night he crashed his Jeep into another vehicle, according to a KSAT investigative report
KSAT reportedly based its story on records it obtained from the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, including a 47-page prosecution guide and witness interviews. The segment pieces together Perry's actions on Nov. 6, the night of a hit-and-run accident that resulted in him pleading no contest
Perry, who opted not to run again to represent District 10, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and provide information in exchange for a year's deferred adjudication and 24 hours of public service.
Perry consumed seven beers, six shots and a mixed drink at the Evil Olive the night of the crash, KSAT reports, citing surveillance footage from the North Side bar. He also appeared to down a vodka drink left behind by another patron before getting in his black Jeep Wrangler and heading to a nearby Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, according to the station.
While sitting in the Bill Miller drive-thru, Perry rolled down his window and began professing his affection for a 17-year-old woman working at the restaurant, according to the documents obtained by KSAT.
"All of sudden he kept saying, 'I love you. I'm here just to see you.' And I’m stunned," the teen reportedly told an SAPD detective during a taped interview.
SAPD investigators estimate that Perry's blood alcohol content (BAC) was .253 — more than three times the legal driving limit — when he he left the Evil Olive, KSAT's report states. A BAC of between 0.3 and 0.4 is considered alcohol poisoning, according to the Cleveland Clinic
KSAT's report comes as Perry's tenure on San Antonio City Council draws to a close. On May 6, constituents in his district will vote for a new councilman.
