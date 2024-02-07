Couple accused of hiding body of slain San Antonio teen Savanah Soto want bail lowered

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Ramon Preciado (left) and Myrta Romanos (left) are were arrested in early January.
The San Antonio couple accused of helping their son hide the dead bodies of pregnant teen Savanah Soto and her boyfriend are asking for their bonds — which total a combined $1.7 million — to be lowered.
In late January, court-appointed attorneys representing Ramon Preciado, 52, and Myrta Romanos, 47, filed motions asking for their bonds to be reduced, according to court summaries from the Bexar County Court Clerk’s office.
In the filings, the attorneys argue that the bond amounts are “oppressive” and violate the Eighth Amendment, which protects against against “excessive bail” and “cruel and unusual punishment,” the Express-News reports
.
Ramon Preciado, whose bond totals $600,000, was arrested and charged
Jan. 4 with abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing a corpse. He's accused of helping his son, Christopher Preciado, dispose of the bodies of Soto and her boyfriend Mathew Guerra.
Authorities allege that Christopher Preciado shot and killed the pair on Dec. 22 during a drug deal gone bad. The shooting took place hours before Soto was scheduled to be into induced into labor at a Stone Oak hospital, according to media reports.
San Antonio police said they believe a gun belonging to Romanos, who is Christopher Preciado’s stepmother, was used in the murder.
Romanos is charged
with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence with intent to impair an investigation and altering, destroying or concealing a corpse. Her bail is set at $1.1 million, but her attorney is asking for it to be reduced to $250,000.
