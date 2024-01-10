EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

Third person arrested in connection with shooting of pregnant San Antonio teen Savanah Soto

Myrta Romanos, 47, is charged with three felonies, including altering or destroying a corpse, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.

By on Wed, Jan 10, 2024 at 2:53 pm

click to enlarge Myrta Romanos, 47, is led out of San Antonio Police Headquarters on Jan. 10. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Myrta Romanos, 47, is led out of San Antonio Police Headquarters on Jan. 10.
San Antonio Police on Wednesday made a third arrest in connection with the murder of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend Mathew Guerra.

Myrta Romanos, 47, now faces three felony charges, including altering or destroying a corpse, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, authorities said. She is the long-term girlfriend of Ramon Preciado, 54, and acting stepmother of Christopher Preciado, 19, according to police.

Christopher and Ramon Preciado were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 3, in connection with the the slaying of Soto and Guerra. Christopher Preciado is charged capital murder, abuse of a corpse and altering, destroying or concealing a human corpse. Meanwhile, his father is charged with abuse of a corpse and altering and destroying evidence.

The men are being held on bonds totaling more than $1 million.

Police believe Romanos is the mystery person caught on video footage handing Ramon Preciado a white towel at the Colinas at Medical Apartments on Dec. 21. Police said Romanos and Ramon Preciado were at the apartments to help their son hide the bodies of Soto and Guerra after he shot the pair.

Police also said they believe a gun owned by Romanos was used in the crime.

For weeks, online sleuths urged SAPD to arrest the third person spotted in the clip. However, authorities told reporters Wednesday they were waiting to collect sufficient evidence before taking Romanos into custody.

