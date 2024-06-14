SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Cover your eyes! Naked Bike Ride scheduled for downtown San Antonio this weekend

The ride is expected to depart Saturday night from Alamo Plaza.

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 2:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website. - Shutterstock / Milkovasa
Shutterstock / Milkovasa
The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website.
Folks visiting downtown San Antonio could be in for a surprise this weekend.

Bare-assed bike riders are expected to descend on Alamo Plaza this Saturday to participate in the San Antonio World Naked Bike Ride, according to an event listing on Simpletix. Participants will check in between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., with the parade of bare bodies getting underway at 8 p.m.

The event listing doesn't say how many people plan to show up.

An event by the same organizers in Portland, Oregon, was abruptly canceled on Wednesday due to planning issues. The organizers didn't respond to Current's request for comment on whether San Antonio's Naked Bike Ride expects to go forward as planned.

The San Antonio Police Department also didn't respond to the Current's request for comment on whether officers plan to intervene.

If something does come up, it wouldn't be the first time the San Antonio World Naked Bike Ride's had to shake up its plans.

In November, organizers said in online announcements that the event would be held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. However, the event was moved to the San Antonio River Walk after hotel management said they were "not aware of the group or event," as reported by the Current.

The only other mention of the event was a snippet in a News4SA article this week stating that the clothing-free ride still is expected to move forward.

The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website. So, now you know.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

San Antonio's Tony Gonzales offers odd excuse for nearly losing GOP runoff to 'AK Guy'

By Michael Karlis

Tony Gonzales (left) defeated YouTuber Brandon Herrera by 407 votes in the Texas GOP runoffs last month.

Texas cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse acquired by Sony Pictures

By Michael Karlis

The Alamo Drafthouse chain will remain headquartered in Austin after the purchase closes.

Former San Antonio man gets 18 months after guilty plea in super PAC scheme

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden has sentenced a one-time San Antonio resident to prison time related to a political fundraising group he established.

Bad Takes: Texas GOP, Democratic conventions more similar than some might think

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republicans held their convention in late May, and the state's Democrats followed in early June.

Feds launch new probe of U.S. House candidate Brandon Herrera's campaign finances

By Michael Karlis

Brandon Herrera demanded a recount last week after losing to Republican incumbent Tony Gonzales in a runoff for Texas' 23rd congressional district.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas challenge to abortion pill

By Eleanor Klibanoff and Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

Medication abortion, typically performed with a combination of mifepristone and misoprostol, is the most common abortion method in the United States.

Assclown Alert: Stoking the fires of anti-immigrant hate with Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott has repeatedly invoked false narratives about immigrants.
More

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us