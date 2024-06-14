Cover your eyes! Naked Bike Ride scheduled for downtown San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Folks visiting downtown San Antonio could be in for a surprise this weekend.
Bare-assed bike riders are expected to descend on Alamo Plaza this Saturday to participate in the San Antonio World Naked Bike Ride, according to an event listing on Simpletix
. Participants will check in between 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., with the parade of bare bodies getting underway at 8 p.m.
The event listing doesn't say how many people plan to show up.
An event by the same organizers in Portland, Oregon, was abruptly canceled
on Wednesday due to planning issues. The organizers didn't respond to Current's
request for comment on whether San Antonio's Naked Bike Ride expects to go forward as planned.
The San Antonio Police Department also didn't respond to the Current's
request for comment on whether officers plan to intervene.
If something does come up, it wouldn't be the first time the San Antonio World Naked Bike Ride's had to shake up its plans.
In November, organizers said in online announcements that the event would be held at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. However, the event was
moved to the San Antonio River Walk after hotel management said they were "not aware of the group or event," as reported by the Current
.
The only other mention of the event was a snippet in a News4SA article this week
stating that the clothing-free ride still is expected to move forward.
The World Naked Bike Ride was created in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website. So, now you know.
