World Naked Bike Ride may be coming to San Antonio next summer

Tickets to reserve a space for the event are available online, but officials with the listed location said they're unaware of the plans.

By on Mon, Nov 27, 2023 at 12:37 pm

click to enlarge Cyclists take part in a 2015 World Naked Bike Ride in Thessaloniki, Greece. - Shutterstock / Ververidis Vasilis
Shutterstock / Ververidis Vasilis
Cyclists take part in a 2015 World Naked Bike Ride in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Editor's note: This story was updated to include a new comment from officials at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa.

If only Thong Man was still around to witness it.

San Antonio appears poised to host its first its first World Naked Bike Ride next summer, according to a post on ticket website SimpleTix first reported on by the Express-News.

We say "appears" since there's some question about the ride's listed location. The international gathering is scheduled for June 15-30 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa, according to event details on SimpleTix.

However, late Monday afternoon, marketing representatives from the resort said they are "not aware of the group or event." SimpleTix offered no clear indication whether the ride is expected to take place near the Hyatt rather than on its grounds, nor did it offer a means to reach organizers.

The World Naked Bike Ride was established in 2003 as a loosely organized effort to protest oil dependency and body shaming, according to its website. Individual organizers reach out to the parent group to seek permission to hold events in various cities.

The SimpleTix post describes the pending San Antonio ride as "an international clothing-optional people powered event that highlights the vulnerability of cyclists everywhere[,] decries society’s dependence on pollution-based transport and promotes positive body image."

The World Naked Bike Ride holds events in more than 200 cities yearly, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Its largest annual ride is in Portland — surprise, surprise. That gathering draws some 10,000 people.

Although a San Antonio ride could raise the ire of authorities, the organization's website downplays the likelihood nude riders will end up in handcuffs — even in Texas.

"For countries with stricter laws, the ride is 'as bare as you dare' — full nudity is not mandatory!" according to a statement from World Naked Bike Ride. "Even if the local law prohibits nudity, police typically won't take action to cite/arrest riders participating in a large group ride — safety in numbers!"


About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

