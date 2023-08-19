LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Documentary features Bexar County families affected by fentanyl ODs

While the film is still in production, individual interviews are available to stream on YouTube.

By on Sat, Aug 19, 2023 at 9:45 am

click to enlarge The DEA seized this array of counterfeit pills. - Wikimedia Commons / Drug Enforcement Administration
Wikimedia Commons / Drug Enforcement Administration
The DEA seized this array of counterfeit pills.
A new documentary is shedding light on the devastating impact of fentanyl overdoses on families across Texas, many of them in Bexar County.

The film, produced by Texas Pictures Documentaries and directed by Glen Muse, includes interviews with more than 50 families who lost loved ones to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the CDC.

In statement to the Current, Muse said he filmed more than 10 of those interviews with families in San Antonio earlier this month. The project began as a series of interviews on YouTube, with each video receiving nearly 50,000 views, according to a KSAT12 news report.

While the film is still in production, individual interviews are available to stream on YouTube, according to Muse.

