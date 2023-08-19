Documentary features Bexar County families affected by fentanyl ODs

Current, Muse said he filmed more than 10 of those interviews with families in San Antonio earlier this month. The project began as a series of interviews on YouTube , with each video receiving nearly 50,000 views, according to a KSAT12 news report . In statement to the, Muse said he filmed more than 10 of those interviews with families in San Antonio earlier this month.

A new documentary is shedding light on the devastating impact of fentanyl overdoses on families across Texas, many of them in Bexar County.The film, produced by Texas Pictures Documentaries and directed by Glen Muse, includes interviews with more than 50 families who lost loved ones to fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the CDC.While the film is still in production, individual interviews are available to stream on YouTube, according to Muse.