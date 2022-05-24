Dollar Store-owned pOpshelf to begin construction on second San Antonio store this summer

Instagram / heyitsrubee
Local mom blogger Ruby Frias and her daughters visit San Antonio's pOpshelf store.
Retail concept pOpshelf is popping off in the Alamo City.
The discount home goods chain soon will have a second San Antonio location in the works, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The chain plans a $220,000 revamp to an existing space at The Rim shopping center that will start in July and wrap up in September.
The pOpshelf concept, developed by Tennessee-based Dollar General, offers seasonal and home décor, health and beauty products, home cleaning supplies and party goods, the majority priced at $5 or less.
Last December, Dollar General announced plans
to open 100 pOpshelf stores in 2022. Texas’ first locations opened earlier this year in San Antonio and in McKinney.
The new store at The Rim will be at 17822 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 114. San Antonio’s first pOpshelf is located at 4351 Thousand Oaks Drive.
