Downtown San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has died

GoFundMe / George Cisneros
Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis, pictured here with his brother, George Cisneros, has died at age 76.
San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has died after being placed in hospice care, according to MySA
Citing family members, the news site reported Thursday that John Esquivel, known for his flamboyant Elvis impersonations in downtown's Market Square, died after being hospitalized earlier this year due to COVID-19 and an esophagus infection.
On March 22, Hispanic Elvis' brother, George Cisneros, posted on a GoFundMe page
originally created to cover the then-76-year-old local celebrity's hospital bills that he'd been placed in hospice care
"I was told to make funeral arrangements for him, which I've done already," Cisneros wrote. "A lot of people have emailed me how they miss seeing him at Market Square and hope he's doing better. I really appreciate everyone's concern for him."
The Current
was unable to reach Cisneros on Thursday morning. The GoFundMe page hasn't been updated since Hispanic Elvis was placed in hospice care.
So far, the family hasn't made any public comment on funeral arrangements.
