Downtown San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has died

The flamboyant Market Square fixture was placed in hospice care earlier this month.

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis, pictured here with his brother, George Cisneros, has died at age 76. - GOFUNDME / GEORGE CISNEROS
GoFundMe / George Cisneros
Downtown street performer Hispanic Elvis, pictured here with his brother, George Cisneros, has died at age 76.
San Antonio street performer Hispanic Elvis has died after being placed in hospice care, according to MySA.

Citing family members, the news site reported Thursday that John Esquivel, known for his flamboyant Elvis impersonations in downtown's Market Square, died after being hospitalized earlier this year due to COVID-19 and an esophagus infection.

On March 22, Hispanic Elvis' brother, George Cisneros, posted on a GoFundMe page originally created to cover the then-76-year-old local celebrity's hospital bills that he'd been placed in hospice care.

"I was told to make funeral arrangements for him, which I've done already," Cisneros wrote. "A lot of people have emailed me how they miss seeing him at Market Square and hope he's doing better. I really appreciate everyone's concern for him."

The Current was unable to reach Cisneros on Thursday morning. The GoFundMe page hasn't been updated since Hispanic Elvis was placed in hospice care.

So far, the family hasn't made any public comment on funeral arrangements.

News Slideshows

My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years
Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

