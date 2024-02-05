Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Eagle Pass residents say right-wing convoy, not migrants, making border town unsafe

At least one person tied to the convoy was arrested, and an immigrant processing center was evacuated following threats, Democratic lawmakers said.

By on Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 12:19 pm

click to enlarge Organizers sell merchandise as the "Take Our Border Back" convoy stopped Thursday for a rally in Dripping Springs. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
Organizers sell merchandise as the "Take Our Border Back" convoy stopped Thursday for a rally in Dripping Springs.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced during a Sunday press conference in Eagle Pass that he and 13 other Republican governors stand ready to deter a so-called "migrant invasion."

"I think the local residents are angry and rightfully so — because their neighborhoods, their golf courses, their shopping areas have all been invaded," Abbott said at the presser, which coincided with a 200-vehicle "Take Our Border Back" caravan arriving in an unincorporated area the 30,000-resident border town.

However, some Eagle Pass residents said the only invasion happening in their city was the arrival of right-wing extremists who traveled with the caravan.

"That's not true at all," Maverick County Democratic Party Chair Juanita Martinez told KSAT of Abbott's comments. "Right now, we're being invaded by the crazy people that he has incited to come here and wreak havoc on the community."

The caravan's weekend rally, featuring conspiracy-minded speakers and impromptu baptisms, was largely peaceful, according to media reports. Even so, it wasn't without ominous spillover, Democratic lawmakers charge.
On Friday, authorities evacuated Eagle Pass' Firefly migrant processing center after anonymous threats to burn it down, U.S Rep-Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, told reporters during a Sunday press call.

What's more, one member of the convoy was arrested Saturday in Eagle Pass, U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, said on the same call. The man's identity and charges remain unclear, but the congressman said he had an "extensive criminal record."

At least three militia members armed with long guns also stalked the streets of downtown Eagle Pass ahead of Abbott's press conference, according to Cuellar.

"I've always felt very safe here, so I would say it's a good place to raise your children," one Eagle Pass resident said during a weekend press conference organized by city faith leaders and the progressive group Vote Common Good. "Today, downtown, was the first day that I felt unsafe just walking down the street in broad daylight."

Indeed, some so-called patriots who traveled with the convoy appeared shocked by the lack of chaos they found in Eagle Pass.

"It's not what I expected, but then again, I didn't know what I expected," rally goer Misty Gregory told MSNBC of what she saw at the city's Shelby Park. "I can tell you that it's not as bad as I thought, so that's kind of eye-opening in itself."
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

