Eagle Pass migrant facility reportedly evacuated due do threats from militia

The evacuation comes as a convoy of self-described "patriots" makes its way to Eagle Pass to protest the Biden Administration's border policies.
On Thursday, authorities evacuated the Firefly migrant center after learning that an unidentified armed militia made threats burn it down, according to the Daily Mail. Some 175 migrants at Firefly were relocated to other facilities around the state, the British tabloid reported.
Ali Bradley — a reporter for right-wing media outlet NewsNation — tweeted that Firefly was evacuated after "two known extremists" alerted the FBI. Bradley said those extremists want to burn down the site because they believe it's used as a "smuggling hub."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials didn't immediately respond to the Current's request for comment.
Word of the reported evacuation came at around the same time the "Take Our Border Back" convoy departed Dripping Springs. The convoy passed through San Antonio at around 2 p.m. this afternoon and was greeted by a few dozen reporters as its snaked along Loop 410, according to media reports.
Last night during the "Take Our Border Back" rally in Dripping Springs, organizers maintained that they would remain peaceful and won't go to the border. Instead, the convoy is heading for the Cornerstone Children's Ranch in Quemado, about 20 miles from Eagle Pass, participants said.
Even so, the Daily Mail reports that supporters of the convoy began trickling into Eagle Pass and Shelby Park, the site of Gov. Greg Abbott's standoff with federal immigration officials, late Thursday afternoon.
The fear of violence has led some Eagle Pass residents to finish up their grocery shopping Friday to avoid potential conflicts with protesters, the Daily Mail reports.
