Eagle Pass migrant facility reportedly evacuated due do threats from militia

Some 175 migrants were relocated to other facilities around the state after someone threatened to torch the Eagle Pass site.

By on Fri, Feb 2, 2024 at 4:45 pm

click to enlarge A Come and Take It flag flutters from a "Take Our Border Back" convoy member's truck Thursday in Dripping Springs. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
A Come and Take It flag flutters from a "Take Our Border Back" convoy member's truck Thursday in Dripping Springs.
A processing facility to recent migrants in the Texas border town of Eagle Pass was evacuated after right-wing extremists threatened to burn it down, according to multiple media reports.

The evacuation comes as a convoy of self-described "patriots" makes its way to Eagle Pass to protest the Biden Administration's border policies.

On Thursday, authorities evacuated the Firefly migrant center after learning that an unidentified armed militia made threats burn it down, according to the Daily Mail. Some 175 migrants at Firefly were relocated to other facilities around the state, the British tabloid reported.

Ali Bradley — a reporter for right-wing media outlet NewsNation — tweeted that Firefly was evacuated after "two known extremists" alerted the FBI. Bradley said those extremists want to burn down the site because they believe it's used as a "smuggling hub."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials didn't immediately respond to the Current's request for comment.

Word of the reported evacuation came at around the same time the "Take Our Border Back" convoy departed Dripping Springs. The convoy passed through San Antonio at around 2 p.m. this afternoon and was greeted by a few dozen reporters as its snaked along Loop 410, according to media reports.
Last night during the "Take Our Border Back" rally in Dripping Springs, organizers maintained that they would remain peaceful and won't go to the border. Instead, the convoy is heading for the Cornerstone Children's Ranch in Quemado, about 20 miles from Eagle Pass, participants said.

Even so, the Daily Mail reports that supporters of the convoy began trickling into Eagle Pass and Shelby Park, the site of Gov. Greg Abbott's standoff with federal immigration officials, late Thursday afternoon.

The fear of violence has led some Eagle Pass residents to finish up their grocery shopping Friday to avoid potential conflicts with protesters, the Daily Mail reports.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

