FAA grounds Elon Musk's SpaceX pending investigation into potential environmental damage

The Federal Aviation Administration has enacted a moratorium on further SpaceX flights pending a “mishap investigation,” according to the cable network, citing an email from the agency sent following last Thursday's launch and explosion.
The plan requires SpaceX to coordinate with state and federal agencies to analyze the impacts of the launch and complete "environmental mitigations" before the company is able to schedule another launch.
Environmental advocates have raised alarms about the potential impact of particulate matter that rained across South Texas following last week's "rapid unscheduled disassembly" of SpaceX's Starship, the largest rocket ever launched.
SpaceX and Musk initially told the Federal Aviation Administration that in the event of an "anomaly," the debris field of the launch would be limited to a 700-acre area surrounding the site, according to CNBC.
However, following the explosion, residents 6 miles from the launch site in Port Isabel reported shaking and broken windows on homes and businesses, the cable network reports. Texas Public Radio reporter Pablo De La Rosa tweeted that unidentified matter rained down on the South Texas beach town.
It's unclear whether the brownish particulate is dangerous to touch or inhale, CNBC further reports.
Getting reports from multiple people now of “particulates” raining down in areas of Port Isabel after the nearby explosion of the SpaceX rocket stack Starship/Superheavy, 4 minutes after liftoff this morning from Boca Chica in the Rio Grande Valley. pic.twitter.com/Vb9ritd7JE— Pablo De La Rosa (@pblodlr) April 20, 2023
That's led environmentalists to raise concerns about the potential impact the failed test flight could have on endangered species with habitats in and around Boca Chica. Such species include the piping plover, red knot, jaguarundi, ocelots and Kemp's Ridley, the latter among the most endangered sea turtles in the world, CNBC reports.
"We are not against space exploration or this company. But while we are looking to the stars, we should not readily sacrifice communities, habitat and species," Jared Margolis, an attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, told CNBC.
Not only are South Texas residents concerned about the environment but also their own health.
Children at the Garriga Elementary School in Port Isabel were outside at recess when the sand-like material began raining down from the sky following the explosion of the SpaceX rocket, according to a Texas Public Radio report.
"What kind of danger did Cameron County bring to our community when SpaceX was welcomed here?" retired school teacher Elma Arredondo asked during an interview with TPR.
Despite Musk tweeting on April 21 that he looks to launch again in one or two months, the FAA's moratorium and growing backlash from neighbors and environmental groups suggests that may not be a realistic timetable.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter