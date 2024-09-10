TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Family of dog-attack victim Ramon Najera sues San Antonio over his death

The suit alleges city officials knew the dogs were dangerous and never should have returned them to their owners.

By on Tue, Sep 10, 2024 at 2:15 pm

click to enlarge A federal lawsuit filed by 81-year-old veteran Ramon Najera's family argues the city showed "deliberate indifference" to the public's safety. - Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
The family of Ramon Najera — the 81-year-old veteran killed in a 2023 dog attack that drew national headlines — has sued the city of San Antonio, saying it bears responsibility for the tragedy.

The suit, filed Friday in San Antonio Federal Court, alleges city officials knew the pit bulls that mauled Najera and his wife Janie were dangerous and had been involved in previous attacks. Despite that history, the filing argues, the city returned the canines to their owners, setting the stage for Najera's death.

"The city’s conduct was egregious and constituted a deliberate indifference to the safety and welfare of the public, specifically Mr. and Mrs. Najera," alleges the suit, which was filed by Janie Najera on behalf of her children and estate.

In addition to the city of San Antonio, the suit names City Attorney Andy Segovia as a defendant.  

In a statement, city officials said the responsibility for the attack lies with the dog's owners, husband and wife Christian Alexander Moreno and Abilene Schnieder. The pair have since pleaded guilty to the charge of dangerous dog attack causing death. They now await punishment.

"The responsibility for the actions of pets lies with the pets’ owners, and in this case the owners have been found criminally liable," the statement said. "The city has not yet been served with the suit. The city will investigate the claims and address them in the litigation if needed."

