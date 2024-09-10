Family of dog-attack victim Ramon Najera sues San Antonio over his death

The suit, filed Friday in San Antonio Federal Court, alleges city officials knew the pit bulls that mauled Najera and his wife Janie were dangerous and had been involved in previous attacks. Despite that history, the filing argues, the city returned the canines to their owners, setting the stage for Najera's death.
"The city’s conduct was egregious and constituted a deliberate indifference to the safety and welfare of the public, specifically Mr. and Mrs. Najera," alleges the suit, which was filed by Janie Najera on behalf of her children and estate.
In addition to the city of San Antonio, the suit names City Attorney Andy Segovia as a defendant.
"The responsibility for the actions of pets lies with the pets’ owners, and in this case the owners have been found criminally liable," the statement said. "The city has not yet been served with the suit. The city will investigate the claims and address them in the litigation if needed."
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed