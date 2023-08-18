LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Owners of dogs involved in deadly San Antonio attack indicted

The couple faces 22 years in prison if convicted.

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 9:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 81-year-old Air Force veteran, Ramon Najera, was killed when he was attacked by three pit bulls while visiting a friends house on San Antonio's West Side in February. - Screengrab / GoFundMe
Screengrab / GoFundMe
81-year-old Air Force veteran, Ramon Najera, was killed when he was attacked by three pit bulls while visiting a friends house on San Antonio's West Side in February.
A Bexar County grand jury on Thursday indicted the owners of the pit bulls that mauled an 81-year-old Air Force veteran to death on the West Side earlier this year.

Christian Alexander Moreno and his wife Abilene Schnieder were both indicted on charges of dangerous dog attack, a second-degree felony, and injury to the elderly causing bodily injury. Moreno and Schneider could face up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

On Feb. 24, three American Staffordshire Terriers, a type of pit bull, owned by Moreno and Schnieder, escaped and attacked Ramon Najera Jr. while he was visiting a friend's house on the West Side. The dogs also attacked Najera's wife, Juanita, and a San Antonio Fire Department captain. However, both survived the assault.

The incident grabbed national headlines and ushered in a citywide conversation about San Antonio's stray dog problem.

"On behalf of the entire District Attorney's Office, our hearts go out to you and every member of your family for the tragic loss that you suffered," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said during a Thursday press conference streamed by TV station KSAT. "Folks, this community cries out for justice. It cries out for justice for the horrible act that occurred at the hands of these dog owners that knew better, and we will do everything we can to vigorously prosecute them."

Also in attendance at Thursday's presser were Najera's teary-eyed widow and State Rep. Elizabeth Campos, D-San Antonio, who authored the Ramon Najera Act. That legislation, vetoed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in June, would have increased criminal consequences for owners of aggressive dogs.

"Dog owners must be held accountable because dogs are a product of their owners," Campos told reporters. "This indictment today is a prime example that if you are an irresponsible dog owner, you will have consequences."

Moreno and Schnieder's indictments come as San Antonio City Council members weigh a 26% increase in Animal Care Services funding in the 2024 budget. Council will vote Sept. 14 to finalize that budget.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio terminates poet laureate over his use of 'racial slur'

By Sanford Nowlin

Nephtali De León is known for poems, stories and essays that have been published in multiple countries and languages.

Pornhub sues Texas, saying new age-verification law shafts porn-site users

By Nina Rangel

Free porn site Pornhub is suing the state of Texas.

Critics accuse San Antonio Councilman Manny Pelaez of U-turn on justice reform

By Michael Karlis

Manny Pelaez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft in 2011, he told the San Antonio Report.

Midland, Clint Black, Gary Allen among acts slated for 2024 San Antonio Rodeo

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio Rodeo attendees watch Turnpike Troubadours during a 2023 performance.

Also in News

New accusations: Ken Paxton used burner phone, secret email account, fake Uber name to hide ties to Nate Paul

By Robert Downen, Patrick Svitek and Zach Despart, The Texas Tribune

House impeachment managers, led by state Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, answer questions at a Capitol news conference on May 29.

Kyle Rittenhouse launches nonprofit with far-right Texans as he ramps up political engagement in the state

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse speaks at the 2021 AmericaFest in Phoenix, Arizona.

San Antonio and Texas politicians react to Trump's latest indictment

By Michael Karlis

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted on a total 91 felony counts.

Gov. Greg Abbott tells woman to 'go back to Australia' on social media

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott's tweet appears to have opened the young woman up to harassment from far right extremists.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us