Family of Erik Cantu, the teen shot by now-fired San Antonio cop, says his condition is improving

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
James Ramos, a friend of Erik Cantu, speaks to protesters earlier this month in front of the San Antonio Police Department's headquarters.
The condition of Erik Cantu, the unarmed teen shot and critically wounded early this month by a now-fired San Antonio police officer, has improved, although he remains on life support, according to his family.
Cantu, 17, has been in critical condition
since rookie officer James Brennand shot him multiple times on Oct. 2 in a McDonald's parking lot. The shooting made national headlines and stoked anger among police accountability advocates.
"Erik still remains on life support for his lungs, but we are seeing improvement," the family said in a statement released through the law office of Ben Crump, the high-profile civil rights attorney now representing them. "Any small progress seems so big to us. Erik is quite the miracle.”
Brennand was fired from the force
days after the incident and now faces two felony counts
of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.