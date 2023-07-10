Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Family of San Antonio woman shot by police during mental-health episode sues city

The lawsuit alleges that SAPD has a culture of engaging in 'excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional use of force.'

By on Mon, Jul 10, 2023 at 2:44 pm

click to enlarge The four children of Melissa Perez are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. - Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
Wikimedia Commons / Brian Turner
The four children of Melissa Perez are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.
The four children of Melissa Perez — the 46-year-old woman shot and killed by a trio of San Antonio police officers last month during a mental health crisis — have sued the city and the officers involved.

SAPD's "formal and informal" policies and the policymakers' past failures to hold cops accountable have created a culture in which officers "engage in excessive, unreasonable and unconstitutional use of force," according to the family's petition, filed in federal court in San Antonio.

"SAPD has a culture that is rampant throughout the department such that uniformed officers regularly do not call on the mental health team to respond when a person is experiencing a mental health crisis," the plaintiffs maintain in the filing.

SAPD officials were unavailable for comment on the suit, but San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia said the department has well-established training and policies in place to shield citizens from overreach.

"The officers involved in this incident didn’t follow proper training, policies and procedures," Segovia said in a statement emailed to the Current. "We will seek a speedy resolution through the judicial system.”

The lawsuit cites five other SAPD shootings in which the victim was suffering a mental health crisis, alleging that officers mishandled the situation in each. Of the five incidents mentioned in the lawsuit, four were fatal.

Perez's children are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages against the city and the three officers involved in the shooting.

Perez died on June 23, after police went to Southwest San Antonio apartment complex to respond to an early-morning call about a woman cutting wires to the building's fire alarm. Perez, who has schizophrenia, told authorities she severed the wires because the FBI was eavesdropping on her. She then went back to her apartment and refused to come outside.

Three officers — Sgt. Alfred Flores and officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos — opened fire from outside Perez's apartment after the woman threw a glass candlestick in their direction from behind a closed sliding glass door, the Express-News reports based on body-cam footage.

Less than 24 hours after the incident, SAPD arrested Flores, Alejandro, and Villalobos, who were charged with murder.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

