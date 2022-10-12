Family of teen shot by ex-San Antonio police officer launches GoFundMe for medical expenses

click to enlarge
GoFundMe / Support for Erik Cantu
Erik Cantu was still on life support as of Tuesday, according to his family's attorney.
The family of the San Antonio teen shot four times by a since-fired police officer has launched a GoFundMe
to help cover mounting medical expenses.
Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by rookie officer James Brennand on Oct. 2 while the teen was eating in a McDonald's parking lot — an incident that drew national attention. Brennand was subsequently fired
, and now faces felony charges
.
As of Tuesday evening, Cantu remained on life support in a local hospital, according to the GoFundMe started by his uncle, Ruben Carranco.
"Our family is in steadfast prayer for his recovery," Carranco wrote. "We hope you will join us in praying for the stability of his current condition. His injuries are severe, and although he is not yet out of the woods, we remain hopeful he moves in the direction of recovery."
Donations will help Cantu's parents cover mounting medical bills, according to the post.
"Erik is a son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson, and friend who's brought much joy and laughter to our lives. We pray for these opportunities to be with us once again," Carrannco added.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised nearly $3,500. The family's goal is to raise $100,000.
Meanwhile, Brennand has been released from Bexar County Adult Detention Center after posting a $200,000 bond, Texas Public Radio reports
.
