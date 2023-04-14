Fast-growing Port San Antonio approves development of futuristic office tower

[
click to enlarge
Courtesy Image / Pelli Clarke & Partners
A conceptual rendering shows the planned tower on the Tech Port campus.
Port San Antonio's board this week approved plans for a futuristic office tower to be located near the main entrance of the 1,900-acre campus serving tech firms and other businesses.
The board's approval cleared the port to pay $2 million to Dallas real estate firm Trammel Crow Co. to do early development work on the structure, which will house corporate tenants. Port San Antonio is expected to later approve a final design using architecture firm Pelli Clarke & Partners.
The proposed tower is one of three significant projects Port San Antonio announced in 2022. The campus is located at the site of the former Kelly AFB.
“Our new building is more than just a place to work — it's a symbol of our bright future and a recognition that we stand on the shoulders of the generations who came before us building one of the world's most important centers for world-changing innovations,” Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach said in a statement.
click to enlarge
Rendering by Port San Antonio / Pelli Clarke & Partners
The Port San Antonio board approved $2 million for development work on the tower with Trammel Crow Co.
