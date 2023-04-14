Fast-growing Port San Antonio approves development of futuristic office tower

Port San Antonio's board this week approved plans for a futuristic office tower to be located near the main entrance of the 1,900-acre campus serving tech firms and other businesses.The board's approval cleared the port to pay $2 million to Dallas real estate firm Trammel Crow Co. to do early development work on the structure, which will house corporate tenants. Port San Antonio is expected to later approve a final design using architecture firm Pelli Clarke & Partners.



The proposed tower is one of three significant projects Port San Antonio announced in 2022. The campus is located at the site of the former Kelly AFB.