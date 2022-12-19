FDA recalls H-E-B dry cat food made in November, cites possible salmonella contamination

Pexels / Helena Lopes
A small kitten takes a break from a meal.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on bags of an H-E-B brand dry cat food
, noting a possible salmonella risk.
Bags of H-E-B Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food manufactured at a facility in Nacogdoches in East Texas are the focus of the recall. However, the FDA says the possible contamination is isolated to the 16-pound bags with the production code "MFG 13 NOV 22" on the back of the bag.
Cat owners who want to double-check animals are safe can check the bottom left of the back of the bag, where San Antonio-based H-E-B places its lot codes.
Salmonella can affect animals eating the product, and there's risk to humans from handling items contaminated by cats who are ill, the FDA also said.
Cats with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some cats will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy cats can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. The FDA urges cat owners to contact their veterinarian if their cat has consumed the recalled product and shows any of these symptoms.
This product was distributed in H-E-B retail stores across Texas. All recalled product has been removed from store shelves and no other H-E-B products are affected by the voluntary recall.
So far, no cat or human illness has been reported with respect to the recalled cat food, the FDA reports.
People seeking a replacement product or refund can contact TFP Nutrition at (800) 560-9197.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter