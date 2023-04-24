Fiesta organizers hang the NIOSA Rain Rock as thunderstorms threaten San Antonio

click to enlarge
The tradition of hanging the NIOSA rain rock first began in the 1970s.
As cool, wet weather continues to threaten Fiesta events, organizers of San Antonio's annual citywide party hung the famous NIOSA Rain Rock on Monday to keep the rains at bay.
Officials hung the stone — a tradition started in the 1970s
by then-NIOSA Chairwoman Joanna Parrish — promptly at 10 a.m. The ritual began when a NIOSA volunteer informed Parrish of a Texas folk practice of hanging a rock with a hole in it to prevent bad weather.
The latest hanging of the Rain Rock couldn’t appear to have come at a better time.
Heavy rain and hail pummeled San Antonio on Thursday, forcing the cancellation of Fiesta Fiesta and Taste of the Republic on Fiesta's opening night.
This week’s forecast doesn’t look much better, according to the National Weather Service
. As of press time, there's a 40% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and a 60% chance of severe weather Wednesday night — the first two nights of NIOSA.
