Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Fiesta organizers hang the NIOSA Rain Rock as thunderstorms threaten San Antonio

Severe weather already forced Fiesta Fiesta and Taste of the Republic to be cancelled last Thursday.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 2:56 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The tradition of hanging the NIOSA rain rock first began in the 1970s. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The tradition of hanging the NIOSA rain rock first began in the 1970s.
As cool, wet weather continues to threaten Fiesta events, organizers of San Antonio's annual citywide party hung the famous NIOSA Rain Rock on Monday to keep the rains at bay.

Officials hung the stone — a tradition started in the 1970s by then-NIOSA Chairwoman Joanna Parrish — promptly at 10 a.m. The ritual began when a NIOSA volunteer informed Parrish of a Texas folk practice of hanging a rock with a hole in it to prevent bad weather.

The latest hanging of the Rain Rock couldn’t appear to have come at a better time.

Heavy rain and hail pummeled San Antonio on Thursday, forcing the cancellation of Fiesta Fiesta and Taste of the Republic on Fiesta's opening night.

This week’s forecast doesn’t look much better, according to the National Weather Service. As of press time, there's a 40% chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and a 60% chance of severe weather Wednesday night — the first two nights of NIOSA.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Study names Texas A&M one of the nation's most cult-like college campuses

By Michael Karlis

Texas A&M at College Station is known for students and alumni who revere a collie named Reveille and for traditions that date back over 100 years.

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.

San Antonio's Moses Rose's dispute likely headed to court after owner rejects $5.26 million buyout

By Michael Karlis

If Moses Roses owner Vince Cantu declines the Alamo Trust's "best and final offer," the issue is likely heading to court, where Alamo Trust officials said Cantu can expect a less generous payment.

Texas Senate moves to end countywide voting on Election Day

By Pooja Salhotra and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A Bexar County polling place awaits voters. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit counties from offering voting centers on Election Day. All voters would have to cast their ballot at their assigned neighborhood precinct.

Also in News

Sid Miller's Texas Department of Agriculture adopts new anti-LGBTQ+ dress code

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller signed a dress code memo demanding that employees dress "in a manner consistent with their biological gender."

Texas trails national average on teacher pay, per-pupil school spending

By Michael Karlis

Texas spent on average $12,504 on per-student expenditure per average daily attendance, coming in at No. 44 overall.

Texas Senate moves to end countywide voting on Election Day

By Pooja Salhotra and James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

A Bexar County polling place awaits voters. The Texas Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit counties from offering voting centers on Election Day. All voters would have to cast their ballot at their assigned neighborhood precinct.

New study names 3 Texas cities among the least sustainable in the U.S.

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio some of the highest annual excess fuel consumption per car commuter.
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us