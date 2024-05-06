Former San Antonio techie Brad Parscale using AI to push for right-wing election wins

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore Brad Parscale speaks during a Florida conference for conservatives.

roll out AI warfare for the hearts and minds of people predisposed to give money to the Republican

outspoken far-right fringe, the

.

Brad Parscale — the one-time San Antonio web developer who used his Internet savvy to help Donald Trump win the presidency — is back in action.This time, Parscale is promising to get more right-wing politicians in office by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. The political consultant ispromising toParty's

Parcale's new venture Campaign Nucleus has roots in both Midland, Texas, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where Parscale lived after leaving San Antonio. Midland is home to Tim Dunn, a Texas billionaire oilman who's thrown large sums to promoting far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ causes.

At a political conference in April, Parscale said his company can create “stunning web pages in seconds," which look like they're part of legitimate media outlets, according to the AP. In other words, the far-right operative appears to be promising to use AI to create fake media that could be used to sway voters.

“Parscale has said Campaign Nucleus can send voters customized emails and use data analytics to predict voters’ feelings,” the AP reports. “The platform can also amplify ‘anti-woke’ influencers who have large followings on social media, according to his company’s documents and videos.”



As part of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, Parscale used Facebook ads and other highly targeted marketing strategies to ring in a new era of political persuasion. He went on to run Trump's 2020 reelection campaign but was sidelined after a disastrous Oklahoma rally.



Despite his 2020 flameout, Pascale has continued to tout his expertise to right-wing political campaigns. Since 2023, his companies, including Campaign Nucleus, received more than $2.2 million from Trump's 2024 campaign, the Republican National Committee and various political action committees, the AP found in an analysis of campaign finance records.