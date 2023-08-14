San Antonio tech bro-turned-Trump insider Brad Parscale has moved back to Texas

click to enlarge
Twitter / Brad Parscale
Brad Parscale joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer.
Brad Parscale, the one-time San Antonian who served as Donald Trump's campaign manager, has left Florida and returned to the Lone Star State, the Texas Tribune reports
.
Parscale earlier this year landed in the West Texas oil town of Midland, where he runs Campaign Nucleus. He launched that venture seven years ago
, promising to shield conservative figures from "cancel culture," according to the Tribune.
The Tribune's report suggests Parscale's Midland relocation stems from his company's ties to the Texas fossil fuel industry and to Tim Dunn, a West Texas oil tycoon who's donated tens of millions of bucks
to far-right and anti-LGBTQ+ causes.
In the case of the fossil fuel biz, Gizmodo last year outed Parscale
for using Campaign Nucleus to peddle "pink slime" for big oil companies. In other words, the business reportedly distributed fake online news reports that blamed renewable energy for Texas' power grid woes.
The Tribune's report also links both Parscale and Dunn to Influenceable LLC, a new company that "recruits young, conservative social media figures to promote political campaigns and films without disclosing their business relationship."
Parscale's rise in far-right politics started in San Antonio, where he worked for years as a web designer
— his work included building sites for Trump's family businesses. Eventually, Trump plucked Parscale to run the digital side of his 2016 presidential bid. After those marketing efforts helped propel the former reality-show star into the White House, Parscale ascended to the role of campaign manager.
Parscale was out on his ass by summer of 2020, however. His departure followed an under-attended Oklahoma rally
that became a media black eye for a campaign and his arrest
in Fort Lauderdale after his wife called emergency responders to their home.
