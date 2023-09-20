Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

The Alamo City sits in the path of totality for two solar eclipses, one next month and another next spring. The October event will be an annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn't completely cover it. The result is a bright "ring of fire" around the moon.
The San Antonio area's Garner, Government Canyon, Guadalupe River and Lost Maples state parks will provide prime viewing for those who want to experience the solar event outdoors, according to TPW officials. The parks sit in the path of totality, offering the best visibility of the phenomenon.
“The duration of totality will vary depending on your vantage point, ranging from a few seconds to five minutes," TPW officials said in a statement. "The closer you are to the eclipse’s path, the longer you will be able to enjoy the ring of fire.”
The eclipse will start around 10:20 a.m., when the moon begins to block the sun, and the ring of fire will become visible around 11:40 a.m. along the Texas-New Mexico border, according to TPW. Visibility of the eclipse will then travel southeast across the state.
TPW officials encourage visitors to reserve day passes to ensure they have a viewing spot. Reservations can be made on the agency's website. TPW also maintains an online list of parks statewide that it recommends for prime viewing of the eclipse.
