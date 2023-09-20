BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

The parks sit in the path of totality, offering the best visibility of the solar eclipse, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 12:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses. - Shutterstock / aeonWAVE
Shutterstock / aeonWAVE
San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.
Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime viewing of Oct. 14's historic solar eclipse, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife officials.

The Alamo City sits in the path of totality for two solar eclipses, one next month and another next spring. The October event will be an annular eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun but doesn't completely cover it. The result is a bright "ring of fire" around the moon.

The San Antonio area's Garner, Government Canyon, Guadalupe River and Lost Maples state parks will provide prime viewing for those who want to experience the solar event outdoors, according to TPW officials. The parks sit in the path of totality, offering the best visibility of the phenomenon.

“The duration of totality will vary depending on your vantage point, ranging from a few seconds to five minutes,"  TPW officials said in a statement. "The closer you are to the eclipse’s path, the longer you will be able to enjoy the ring of fire.”

The eclipse will start around 10:20 a.m., when the moon begins to block the sun, and the ring of fire will become visible around 11:40 a.m. along the Texas-New Mexico border, according to TPW. Visibility of the eclipse will then travel southeast across the state.

TPW officials encourage visitors to reserve day passes to ensure they have a viewing spot. Reservations can be made on the agency's website. TPW also maintains an online list of parks statewide that it recommends for prime viewing of the eclipse.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bexar County deputy arrested after leaving 2-month-old baby in vehicle for 3 hours, officials say

By Sanford Nowlin

Bexar County Deputy Antonio Almaraz's bond was set at $80,000, authorities said.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

San Antonio ISD proposes 19 campus closures over next two school years

By Michael Karlis

Second-year SAISD Superintendent Jaime Aquino speaks bout proposed school closures during Monday's board meeting.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he's calling an October special legislative session on school vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious during San Antonio appearance earlier this year to push his voucher plan.

Also in News

Study: Texas among most diverse U.S. states

By Michael Karlis

In 2022, non-white Hispanics officially became the plurality in Texas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

Texas' lockdown of its overheated state prisons is worsening an already volatile situation

By Brandon Rodriguez and Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides at its facilities, TDCJ officials said they implemented the lockdown to search for illicit drugs and homemade weapons.

Texas actor Matthew McConaughey says he's not interested in seeking office

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew McConaughey flashes the hook 'em horns sign at a UT football game.

Gov. Greg Abbott says he's calling an October special legislative session on school vouchers

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott shows he's serious during San Antonio appearance earlier this year to push his voucher plan.
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us