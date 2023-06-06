VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Four San Antonio Walgreens locations to offer free HIV testing June 27-29

The Walgreens stores doing the testing are all located in Central San Antonio.

By on Tue, Jun 6, 2023 at 12:49 pm

Vials of blood awaiting HIV testing. - Pexels / Towfiqu Barbhuiya
Pexels / Towfiqu Barbhuiya
Vials of blood awaiting HIV testing.
Four San Antonio Walgreens pharmacy locations will offer free HIV testing June 27-29, in support of National HIV Testing Day.

The tests are offered via a partnership between the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Alamo Area Resource Center, Center for Health Care Services, San Antonio AIDS Foundation, San Antonio Fighting Back, UTHSCSA, Mujeres Unidas, Walgreens and Greater Than AIDS, a coalition of public and private sector partners united in response to the epidemic.

The four Walgreens locations offering testing are at 3065 Rigsby Ave., 410 W. Cypress St., 4703 W. Commerce St. and 138 SW Military Drive. All are in Central San Antonio.

State and local health departments and AIDS service organizations will coordinate the testing, provide on-site results and offer supporting outreach. This marks the third consecutive year Walgreens has teamed with Greater Than AIDS and local organizations to help bring free HIV testing to communities, according to the company.

More than 4,700 individuals were known to be living with HIV in Bexar County at the end of 2011, according to Metro Health. It's estimated that one in five people infected with HIV don't know that they are infected, representing an additional 1,100 Bexar County residents unaware of their infection.

