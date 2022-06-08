Historic San Antonio-area event venue the Don Strange Ranch listed for sale at $4.75 million

Screen Capture / Vimeo
Historic Texas Hill Country property Don Strange Ranch has hit the real estate market.
The historic Don Strange Ranch, one of the Texas Hill Country's highest-profile event venues, hit the market Tuesday for $4.75 million.
Located nine miles from Boerne, the property boasts two homes, two venue pavilions, multiple secondary buildings, a horse stable, an adventure course, a road system and three wells, according to its property listing.
The ranch regularly hosts wedding, corporate and sports events, among them the 2006 nuptials of country singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. Additionally, it houses a culinary and catering business that recently expanded
to include the restaurant Lazo with Don Strange at San Antonio's posh Estancia del Norte hotel.
The Current
asked the listing agent what motivated the sale but didn't receive an immediate response. It's also unclear from the property listings what, if any, business operations are included in the sale.
According to listing representatives, the land was developed in the late 1800s by Bavarian-born civil engineer Nicolaus Zink. In 1952, Don Strange and his family began developing the property further, adding the multiple amenities that make up the venue.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.