Historic San Antonio-area event venue the Don Strange Ranch listed for sale at $4.75 million

The venue regularly hosts wedding, corporate and sports events, among them the 2006 nuptials of country singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 3:04 pm

Historic Texas Hill Country property Don Strange Ranch has hit the real estate market. - SCREEN CAPTURE / VIMEO
Screen Capture / Vimeo
Historic Texas Hill Country property Don Strange Ranch has hit the real estate market.
The historic Don Strange Ranch, one of the Texas Hill Country's highest-profile event venues, hit the market Tuesday for $4.75 million.

Located nine miles from Boerne, the property boasts two homes, two venue pavilions, multiple secondary buildings, a horse stable, an adventure course, a road system and three wells, according to its property listing.

The ranch regularly hosts wedding, corporate and sports events, among them the 2006 nuptials of country singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. Additionally, it houses a culinary and catering business that recently expanded to include the restaurant Lazo with Don Strange at San Antonio's posh Estancia del Norte hotel.

The Current asked the listing agent what motivated the sale but didn't receive an immediate response. It's also unclear from the property listings what, if any, business operations are included in the sale.

According to listing representatives, the land was developed in the late 1800s by Bavarian-born civil engineer Nicolaus Zink. In 1952, Don Strange and his family began developing the property further, adding the multiple amenities that make up the venue.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
News Slideshows

A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale

A restored 1910 home owned by the head of San Antonio's W.E. Smith Baking Powder is for sale
A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics

A historic equestrian estate for sale near San Antonio sent two horses to the Tokyo Olympics
Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday

Everything we saw as Glass Animals brought its Dreamland tour to San Antonio on Sunday
This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

This San Antonio home for sale was inspired by a Bali island retreat

