Husband of teacher killed in Uvalde massacre has died of heart attack

The couple, who had been married 24 years, had four children together.

By on Thu, May 26, 2022 at 2:45 pm

Irma Garcia, a 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was one of two educators killed during the shooting. - TWITTER / JOHN MARTINEZ
Twitter / John Martinez
Irma Garcia, a 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was one of two educators killed during the shooting.
The husband of one of the elementary school teachers killed during the massacre at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School has died of a heart attack, ABC News reports.

Joe Garcia was the husband of 4th-grade teacher Irma Garcia, one of the two instructors at the school slain during this week's mass shooting. In a tweet, the couple's nephew, John Martinez, said that his uncle “has passed away due to grief.”
According to KSAT, the couple, who had been married for 24 years, had four children together. Their youngest is in the 7th grade.

The mass slaying at Robb Elementary School took the lives of 19 elementary school students and two teachers, making it the deadliest school shooting in state history.

