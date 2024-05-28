SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Hyundai to hold free anti-theft clinic in San Antonio this weekend

Hyundai Elantras were the most commonly stolen car in San Antonio last year, and widely shared TikTok videos have shown how to quickly start and drive away with the vehicles.

By on Tue, May 28, 2024 at 1:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Hyundai Elantras were the most commonly stolen car in San Antonio last year. - Shutterstock / Daniel Judzura
Shutterstock / Daniel Judzura
Hyundai Elantras were the most commonly stolen car in San Antonio last year.
Korean automaker Hyundai is holding an event this weekend where San Antonio residents can get anti-theft software added to their vehicles at no cost.

The San Antonio Anti-Theft Clinic, offered in collaboration with the San Antonio Police Department, will run 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on both Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, at Gustafson Stadium. The clinic also will also run 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, June 2.

The event will be the fifth of its kind held in Texas. It comes as reports suggest Hyundais and Kia owners are uniquely susceptible to car thefts.

Indeed, Hyundai Elantras were the most commonly stolen car in San Antonio last year, according to SAPD data.

Experts attribute at least part of the rise in Hyundai and Kia thefts to a widely viewed TikTok videos showing how to start and drive away with those vehicles within minutes through use of a standard USB drive.

San Antonio car owners haven't been immune from the trend. A North Side woman went viral on the Nextdoor app last year after complaining that her Hyundai Sonata had been stolen from her apartment complex twice in four months.

Even so, car thefts have declined 15.4% in San Antonio during the first four months of this year compared to 2023, according to SAPD crime data.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed  

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Retirements at San Antonio's KSAT-TV likely stem from buyout offer

By Sanford Nowlin

Six longtime KSAT staffers will retire from KSAT this summer.

World's largest Buc-ee's to open outside San Antonio next month

By Michael Karlis

The 75,000-square-foot Buc-ee's in Luling will feature 120 fuel pumps and employ 200 people.

Six longtime on-air personalities retiring from San Antonio TV station KSAT

By Sabrina Ye

Six longtime on-air personalities at KSAT are retiring.

Incumbent Gonzales narrowly defeats 'AK Guy' in Texas District 23 Republican runoff

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales' campaign was aided by endorsements from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

Pro-TEXIT candidates win Texas GOP's top two leadership spots at San Antonio convention

By Michael Karlis

The Texas and United States flag billow in the wind at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Texas House runoffs bring wave of GOP incumbent defeats, give Abbott votes for school vouchers

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Members vote to approve an anti-voucher amendment brought by state rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, during a marathon session on the House floor on April 06, 2023.

Assclown Alert: Sphincter snorkeling at Trump’s hush money trial with Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joined fellow far-right Texas Republicans and turned up at Donald Trump's hush money trail.

NOAA meteorologists predict 2024 hurricane season will have ‘highest-ever’ number of named storms

By Colin Wolff

Hurricane Harvey bears down on the Texas coast on Aug. 30, 2017.
More

May 1, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us