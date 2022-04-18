Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Marriott San Antonio Airport reopens after massive renovation

The property offers a new bar, a poolside terrace and grab-and-go food market.

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge New hotel offerings include an outdoor pool with unique water features. - PHOTO COURTESY MARRIOTT SAN ANTONIO AIRPORT
Photo Courtesy Marriott San Antonio Airport
New hotel offerings include an outdoor pool with unique water features.
The Marriott San Antonio Airport has gotten a serious glow up, and after an April 14 reopening, the public is invited to take a look.

The 367-room hotel underwent a massive re-imagining that took the original building down to the studs, according to a statement from its ownership group. Along with renovated guest rooms, the property, located at 77 NE Loop 410, now offers new gathering spots, meeting spaces, event options and an outdoor pool with water features.

New hotel bar AGAVE 210 is situated in an indoor-outdoor space flanked by a glass window garage door. It offers signature cocktails as well as Southwestern-inspired cuisine for lunch and dinner, according to the statement.  Also new are a state-of-the-art fitness center, communal tables with plug-and-play technology, an outdoor patio terrace and a grab-and-go food market.

As part of the revamp, the Marriott San Antonio Airport has hired 90 employees and expects to have a payroll of 120 when fully staffed.

