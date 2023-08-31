BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Native Texans are least likely U.S. residents to leave their birth state

Texas' appeal stems from its large number of available jobs, according to a study by the Dallas Fed.

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge Texas was ranked as the "stickiest" state for natives in the nation, followed by North Carolina and Georgia. - Shutterstock / Trong Nguyen
Shutterstock / Trong Nguyen
Texans love Texas.

Indeed, native Texans have so much pride that they're the least likely in the nation to leave their birth state, according to a new study from the Dallas Federal Reserve.

According to the study, 82% of those born in Texas stay in Texas, making it nation's the "stickiest state" for natives. Other sticky states include North Carolina, where 75% of natives stay, followed by Georgia at 74.2%, California at 73% and Utah at 72.9%.

In contrast, only 46.2% of people born in Wyoming — the least sticky U.S. state — remain there over a lifetime.

According to the Dallas Fed, the five stickiest states in the nation have several things in common.

First, all five had above-average job growth between 2010 and 2019. They also had a combined 15 metropolitan statistical areas with populations exceeding 1 million, meaning that natives had a wider array of job opportunities.

"State size, as in the case of Texas, also has the potential to burden would-be movers with longer distance and thus, higher relocation costs," the study said.

Four of the five stickiest states — California is excluded here — also had below-average tax burdens and lower housing costs.

Although Texans prefer to remain in Texas, it's not all sunshine and roses in the Lone Star State.

This year alone, Texas has ranked among the worst states for women's rights and for having children. Additionally, it ranked as the nation's worst state for mental health care.

But hey, at least it's cheap.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

