Texas ranks as second-worst state in the nation for women's equality, study says

Jaime Monzon
Texas women march through San Antonio following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer.
As residents continue to endure the fallout
from Texas' restrictive abortion ban, a new study
ranks the state as the 49th in the nation when it comes to women's equality.
In an analysis released Monday, finance site WalletHub tried to determine the states in which women receive the most equal treatment by looking at 17 key metrics across three key categories: Workplace Environment, Education and Health, and Political Empowerment.
Texas came in dead last for women's Health and Education, and it ranked well below average for Women's Political Empowerment. Perhaps that should come as little surprise after the Texas Attorney General's Office's recently appealed
a state court's decision that lifted the ban on abortions in cases where complicated pregnancies could endanger a woman's health.
Utah ranked as the nation's worst state for women's equality, coming in dead last in Women's Education and Health and second to last on Workplace Environment and Political Empowerment.
On the other end of the spectrum, Hawaii was ranked as the best state for women, followed by Alaska and Maine.
Eight of the 10 worst states for women's equality on WalletHub's rankings, including Texas, are led by Republican governors.
