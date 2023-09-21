BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

New online ad blasts Ted Cruz as 'grifter' for constantly promoting his podcast

The 50-second spot was paid for by the Lose Cruz PAC, launched in June by Democratic operatives.

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 11:05 am

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
A new ad from an anti-Ted Cruz political action committee is slamming Texas' junior Republican senator for his tireless — and tiresome, some would argue — promotion of his three-times-a-week podcast.

The Lose Cruz PAC’s 50-second online ad cuts together clips of the senator repeatedly inserting promotions of  his Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast into interviews, speeches and hearings. The ad crescendoes with Cruz sputtering out the word "podcast" on what seems like infinite repeat.

Finally, it cuts to Cruz speaking into a microphone. “If you’re a grifter, you gotta grift,” he says.


Lose Cruz captioned the clip “Ted Cruz: part-time senator, full-time grifter,” but the implication is clear even without the verbiage: the far-right senator is more interested in promoting his media brand than representing his constituents.

Since being posted Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the ad has blown past a million views.

The spot is at least the third funded by Lose Cruz, a PAC formed by Democratic operatives in June with the intent of raising millions of dollars to help take down the controversial and unpopular senator.

Cruz is one of the few vulnerable Republicans in the 2024 election cycle, and he only won his seat during the 2018 midterms by a meager 2.6%. Some observers consider him even more vulnerable this go-round due to his widely mocked trip to Cancun and his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

