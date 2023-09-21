New online ad blasts Ted Cruz as 'grifter' for constantly promoting his podcast

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz smirks from the stage at a 2019 event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
A new ad from an anti-Ted Cruz political action committee is slamming Texas' junior Republican senator for his tireless — and tiresome, some would argue — promotion of his three-times-a-week podcast.
The Lose Cruz PAC’s 50-second online ad cuts together clips of the senator repeatedly inserting promotions of his Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast into interviews, speeches and hearings. The ad crescendoes with Cruz sputtering out the word "podcast" on what seems like infinite repeat.
Finally, it cuts to Cruz speaking into a microphone. “If you’re a grifter, you gotta grift,” he says.
Lose Cruz captioned the clip “Ted Cruz: part-time senator, full-time grifter,” but the implication is clear even without the verbiage: the far-right senator is more interested in promoting his media brand than representing his constituents.
Since being posted Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the ad has blown past a million views.