New study ranks San Antonio as the city most deserving of an NFL expansion team

When it comes to the Alamo City's prospects of attracting a pro football team, hope springs eternal.
Here's the latest development as San Antonio chases its long-elusive gridiron dream: a new report by a sports-focused media platform named the 210 as the city most deserving of an NFL expansion team.
To compile its list of 20 cities worthy of a pro football team
, the platform Yardbarker used metrics including the individual metros' populations, whether they're home to another professional sports franchise and whether they previously had an NFL team.
The report's authors justified putting the San Antonio at the top of the list by ranking it as the most populated city without an NFL team. They also pointed to the Spurs' success as proof that we have "what it takes to host a professional sports team."
Also drawing a mention was the Alamo City's success at hosting the New Orleans Saints for a portion of the 2005 regular season while the Superdome underwent repairs following Hurricane Katrina.
Even so, SA football fans should probably know by now not to get their hopes up. After all, Texas already boasts two NFL franchises, and despite its population, San Antonio has yet to crack the top 30 media markets. And, yes, we've been let down so many times before
.
In yet another reality check, Yardbarker also ranked Sydney, Australia as one of the top contenders for an NFL expansion team. Riiiiiiight.
