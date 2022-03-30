Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Online broker RedFin names San Antonio the ninth most popular metro area for relocations

Austin and Los Angeles are two of the most common spots from which people relocate to the Alamo City.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 3:18 pm

San Antonio was also recently named one of the fastest growing cities in the country. - INSTAGRAM / TIMOTHYMCVAINLIVES
Instagram / timothymcvainlives
San Antonio was also recently named one of the fastest growing cities in the country.

In the latest sign the local real estate market isn't slowing down, a new report from online broker RedFin ranked the San Antonio area as the ninth most popular metro for those looking to relocate.

RedFin compiled its report by sampling 2 million users which it deemed serious about relocating. To get that sample, the company focused only those who viewed at least 10 homes in a specific metro area during the study period. What's more, that same metro area also had to make up 80% of their searches.

Southern metros topped the company's top 10 relocation markets, with Miami, Phoenix and Tampa claiming the top three spots, respectively. Dallas, which came in at No. 8, was the only other Texas city to make the list.

"Sunny, relatively affordable metro areas perennially top the list of places homebuyers are looking to move," according to the report. "The trend has grown even stronger over the last year as remote work has become permanent for many Americans."

While Austin has frequently popped up in similar lists, RedFin found that Austinites are actually looking to move to San Antonio, making up the majority of users in-state considering a move to the Alamo City.

Los Angeles is the starting point for the largest number of people looking to move to San Antonio from out of state, according to the list.

San Antonio is in the throes of a rapid expansion, recently being named one of the fastest-growing metros in the nation. However, with that come growing pains. Median home prices reached $314,000 in February, a 19.6% increase from 2021.

Redfin's top 10 metros that people are considering relocating to include:
  1. Miami
  2. Phoenix
  3. Tampa, Florida
  4. Sacramento
  5. Las Vegas
  6. Cape Coral, Florida
  7. North Port, Florida
  8. Dallas
  9. San Antonio
  10. Atlanta
Trending

News Slideshows

My Econo $39.95 Optical The My Econo $39.95 Optical chain still exists, but its commercials just aren't the same without flamboyant owner-pitchman Mike Yuchnitz who appeared in spots with his trademark mullet and pimpish attire. Screenshot via YouTube / Ben Kubany

30 vintage San Antonio TV commercials that will make you laugh, groan and feel nostalgic
A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years

A home for sale in San Antonio's Five Points area was owned by the same family for 112 years
Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice

Everyone we saw participating in San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice
A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

A breathtaking 1918 home that a San Antonio couple spent years restoring is now for sale

