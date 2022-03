San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census

click to enlarge Wikimedia San Antonio gained 35,105 new residents from July 2020 through July 2021.

Dallas-Fort Worth Metro, +97,290 Phoenix Metro, 78,220 Houston Metro, +69,094 Austin Metro, +53,301 Riverside-San Bernardino, +47,601 Atlanta Metro, +42,904 Tampa Metro, +36,129 San Antonio Metro, +35,105 Charlotte Metro, +31,381 Raleigh Metro, 28,186

The San Antonio-New Braunfels area is the nation's eighth fastest-growing metro, according to a new report from the U.S Census Bureau Metro San Antonio's population expanded by 1.4% from July 2020 through July 2021, welcoming 35,105 new residents. That brings the area's total population to around 2.6 million people.Texas metros dominated the Census' latest top 10 list. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the No.1 spot, adding 97,290 residents, while Houston and Austin landed at third and fourth, respectively.U.S Census Bureau's Fastest Growing Metros by Population 2021:In contrast, Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago were the metro areas that witnessed the sharpest numeric population declines.Even so, San Antonio's rapid growth comes at a cost for longtime residents. Rents in the Alamo City are up 30% since last year, and the cost of living has skyrocketed 17.4% since 2021