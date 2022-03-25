Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census

A total of four Texas metros ranked in the top 10.

By on Fri, Mar 25, 2022 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge San Antonio gained 35,105 new residents from July 2020 through July 2021. - WIKIMEDIA
Wikimedia
San Antonio gained 35,105 new residents from July 2020 through July 2021.
The San Antonio-New Braunfels area is the nation's eighth fastest-growing metro, according to a new report from the U.S Census Bureau.

Metro San Antonio's population expanded by 1.4% from July 2020 through July 2021, welcoming 35,105 new residents. That brings the area's total population to around 2.6 million people.

Texas metros dominated the Census' latest top 10 list. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the No.1 spot, adding 97,290 residents, while Houston and Austin landed at third and fourth, respectively.

U.S Census Bureau's Fastest Growing Metros by Population 2021:
  1. Dallas-Fort Worth Metro, +97,290
  2. Phoenix Metro, 78,220
  3. Houston Metro, +69,094
  4. Austin Metro, +53,301
  5. Riverside-San Bernardino, +47,601
  6. Atlanta Metro, +42,904
  7. Tampa Metro, +36,129
  8. San Antonio Metro, +35,105
  9. Charlotte Metro, +31,381
  10. Raleigh Metro, 28,186
In contrast, Los Angeles, New York City and Chicago were the metro areas that witnessed the sharpest numeric population declines.

Even so, San Antonio's rapid growth comes at a cost for longtime residents. Rents in the Alamo City are up 30% since last year, and the cost of living has skyrocketed 17.4% since 2021.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

