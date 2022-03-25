San Antonio the 8th fastest-growing metro in the nation, according to U.S. Census

Metro San Antonio's population expanded by 1.4% from July 2020 through July 2021, welcoming 35,105 new residents. That brings the area's total population to around 2.6 million people.
Texas metros dominated the Census' latest top 10 list. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex took the No.1 spot, adding 97,290 residents, while Houston and Austin landed at third and fourth, respectively.
U.S Census Bureau's Fastest Growing Metros by Population 2021:
- Dallas-Fort Worth Metro, +97,290
- Phoenix Metro, 78,220
- Houston Metro, +69,094
- Austin Metro, +53,301
- Riverside-San Bernardino, +47,601
- Atlanta Metro, +42,904
- Tampa Metro, +36,129
- San Antonio Metro, +35,105
- Charlotte Metro, +31,381
- Raleigh Metro, 28,186
Even so, San Antonio's rapid growth comes at a cost for longtime residents. Rents in the Alamo City are up 30% since last year, and the cost of living has skyrocketed 17.4% since 2021.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.