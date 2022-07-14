TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Owner of San Antonio car wash offering $5 washes to thank public for help identifying alleged thieves

'If you enjoy dancing in the bar and your name is a month, we're on to ya,' the owner said in a TikTok video. 'I'd make yourself present.'

By on Thu, Jul 14, 2022 at 4:44 pm

The alleged suspect who broke into the Flight Line Car Wash on Tuesday. - TIKTOK / DENISBROWN185
TikTok / denisbrown185
The alleged suspect who broke into the Flight Line Car Wash on Tuesday.
A San Antonio business owner who made a TikTok video seeking the public's help in identifying the people who burglarized his car wash earlier this week is now offering $5 washes as thanks to those who helped him track down the purported suspects.

Denis Brown, the owner of Flight Line Car Wash, was enraged when he came to work Tuesday morning and discovered that his family's business had been burglarized overnight, he said in his original TikTok video on the theft.
@denisbrown185 #justice @flightlinecarwashsa ♬ original sound - denisbrown185
"This morning at 7:10 am, my car wash was broken into by two gutless thieves," Brown said. "These individuals not only broke into our car wash and stole money, but they also damaged our business."

Brown added that he was able to get clear images of the two suspects on the car wash's facial recognition surveillance system. He gave the pair— a man and a woman — an ultimatum: return the money and pay for the damages or face the consequences of the justice system.

Brown also offered a $500 reward to anyone who could help identify the duo.

Brown provided an update on the burglary in a second TikTok video shared Wednesday, saying he had a strong lead on who was responsible for the heist.
@denisbrown185 @flightlinecarwashsa ♬ original sound - denisbrown185
"If you enjoy dancing in the bar and your name is a month, we're on to ya," Brown said. "I'd make yourself present."

To celebrate the new intel, Brown discounted car washes that usually cost $16 to just $5 for customers who use the code "1776" at the payment kiosk. However, if you like to dance at the bar and your name is a month of the year, you may want to forgo the car wash and turn yourself in.

TikTok's Flight Line Car Wash saga has garnered nearly 200,000 views and more than 5,000 comments since Tuesday.

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke closing in on Abbott's lead in Texas governor's race, according to new poll

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

By Michael Karlis

Activists rap Beto O'Rourke for refusing to talk about sex-worker rights at San Antonio event

Edwards Aquifer Authority warns residents that stage 4 water restrictions are likely by August

By Michael Karlis

Although stage 3 water restrictions were enacted Edwards Aquifer Authority, the San Antonio Water System has maintained the city's restrictions at stage 2.

Texas sues to swat down White House guidance saying doctors can do abortions in emergencies

By Sanford Nowlin

Women take to San Antonio's streets earlier this summer to protest the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Univision film #IAmVanessaGuillén looks at failure by Texas' Fort Hood to address sexual assaults

By Nina Rangel

Karina Lopez (L) survived sexual assault at Killeen’s Fort Hood, where Specialist Vanessa Guillén was murdered in 2020.

Smog levels in Texas surge during heat wave, bringing worst summer air quality in a decade

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

In Texas, at least 12 million people live in a county that doesn’t meet the 2008 federal ozone standards, EPA data shows.

