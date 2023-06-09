VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

PETA to hand out condoms in San Antonio to educate residents about spaying and neutering pets

The campaign is to ensure that everyone, even dogs and cats, are protected from unwanted pregnancies, the animal-rights group said.

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023 at 8:57 am

click to enlarge PETA will be handing out vegan condoms and educating pet owners this Friday near the H&M at Alamo Plaza. The volunteer's will also reportedly be dressed as contraceptives. - Shutterstock / Purple Anvil
Shutterstock / Purple Anvil
PETA will be handing out vegan condoms and educating pet owners this Friday near the H&M at Alamo Plaza. The volunteer's will also reportedly be dressed as contraceptives.
In light of San Antonio’s ongoing stray and dangerous dog crisis, volunteers from animal-rights group PETA dressed as condoms will hand out rubbers downtown to encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their furry friends.

The volunteers will distribute the free condoms at the corner of Alamo Plaza and East Commerce Street near the H&M retail store this Friday, which is also National Sex Day, according to a statement from PETA.

And in case you're wondering, the condoms will be vegan, the organization also noted.

“Spaying and neutering is key to keeping scores more cats and dogs from being born into a world already bursting at the seams with homeless animals,” PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien said in a press statement. “PETA is heading to the Alamo City to encourage everyone to practice safe sex and ensure that Fido and Fifi are protected from unwanted pregnancies as well.”

Stray and dangerous dogs have grabbed local headlines following a vicious dog attack in February that left an Air Force veteran dead and two other people injured.

Since the attack, “dangerous dog” reports filed to San Antonio Animal Control Services have jumped 60%. In response, ACS hopes to double the size of its response team, pending if the additional funding is approved by city council, according to the San Antonio Report.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

