Report ranks San Antonio area's Schlitterbahn among nation's top water parks

Schlitterbahn got high praise for its affordability and positive customer reviews.

By on Thu, Apr 11, 2024 at 10:16 am

click to enlarge New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn will reopen April 20 for a new season. - Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels
New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn will reopen April 20 for a new season.
A new report has named lauded and long-running New Braunfels attraction Schlitterbahn among the nation's three best water parks.

An analysis by retailer SwimOutlet ranked U.S. water parks using metrics including customer ratings, number of rides, quality of facilities, ticket price and online search volume.

Thanks to its 19 rides and relatively low $39.99 general admission price, Schlitterbahn took the No. 3 spot, just behind Cedar Point Shores in Sandusky, Ohio, and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, which landed at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

German-themed Schlitterbahn also had an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 on customer reviews and was the least expensive, on average, of the list's top five. The park also received high customer praise for its lazy river, The Falls.

On the other end of the spectrum, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix took home the sad distinction of being named the nation's worst water park. That spot only pulled in 3.6 out of 5 stars on customer reviews.

Schlitterbahn will reopen for the season on April 20. Tickets are on sale now at the park's website.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

