San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row

Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn
Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season will millions in upgrades.
Amusement Today
has named New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn the World’s Best Water Park for a record 24th consecutive year.
The amusement-business magazine
awarded its Golden Ticket Award — determined through an international poll — to Schlitterbahn officials on Saturday. This year's honor makes Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the longest-tenured award winner in the award's history, according to contest officials.
Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season with $4.5 million
in upgrades, including new shade structures, shuttle buses and landscaping, a new onsite barbecue food truck and a streamlined entry process for season pass holders, according to park officials.
Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels. It closes for the 2022 season on Sept. 18.
