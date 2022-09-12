San Antonio-area waterpark Schlitterbahn named World’s Best Water Park for 24th year in a row

This year’s honor makes the waterpark the longest-tenured winner of the Golden Ticket Award.

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 9:42 am

click to enlarge Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season will millions in upgrades. - Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn
Courtesy Photo / Schlitterbahn
Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season will millions in upgrades.

Amusement Today has named New Braunfels' Schlitterbahn the World’s Best Water Park for a record 24th consecutive year.  

The amusement-business magazine awarded its Golden Ticket Award — determined through an international poll — to Schlitterbahn officials on Saturday. This year's honor makes Schlitterbahn New Braunfels the longest-tenured award winner in the award's history, according to contest officials.

Schlitterbahn opened for the 2022 season with $4.5 million in upgrades, including new shade structures, shuttle buses and landscaping, a new onsite barbecue food truck and a streamlined entry process for season pass holders, according to park officials.

Schlitterbahn is located at 400 N. Liberty Ave. in New Braunfels. It closes for the 2022 season on Sept. 18.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame
Amp up your yoga practice with an outdoor class Yoga is often recommended as a self care practice, and it's not hard to find a studio for classes in San Antonio. To take things to the next level, you can ditch the fitness studio for an outdoor class, and get a dose of fresh air while you stretch. Mobile Om offers yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces in the Alamo City, including Hays Street Bridge, Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

20 ways to practice self care and relieve stress in San Antonio
All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio

Trending

Talking to Children of the Corn's Courtney Gains before San Antonio appearance this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

The 1984 horror flick Children of the Corn became actor Courtney Gains' calling card.

New exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum showcases Broadway costume designs

By Caroline Wolff

New exhibition at San Antonio's McNay Art Museum showcases Broadway costume designs

Downtown San Antonio's Legacy Park hosting end-of-summer bash next week

By Michael Karlis

Legacy Park will host the Lawn Beach — End of Summer Party on Sept. 15.

Chinese online retailer Shein popping into San Antonio's River Center Mall this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The Shein pop-up shop will be located at the Shops at Rivercenter Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Also in Arts

The San Antonio Philharmonic has risen from the Symphony's ashes. What's next?

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Philharmonic musicians help fans purchase tickets to the ensemble's inaugural season.

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

By Bryan Rindfuss

New Ruby City exhibition explores the Linda Pace Foundation collection through a fresh lens

San Antonio-tied couple trot the globe for their travel-centric print publication The Jungle Journal

By Bryan Rindfuss

The inaugural issue of The Jungle Journal was self-published in 2020.

San Antonio's full of fun diversions that fit a college student's budget

By Tommy Escobar

San Antonio's Blue Star Arts Complex has become a mainstay in the art community, offering more than just galleries to stroll.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us