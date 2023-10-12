BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio airport adds direct flight to Torreón, Mexico

The new nonstop service will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning next June.

By on Thu, Oct 12, 2023 at 12:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A Viva AeroBus A320 sits on the Tarmac. - Courtesy Photo / Viva AeroBus
Courtesy Photo / Viva AeroBus
A Viva AeroBus A320 sits on the Tarmac.
San Antonio International Airport has added another international flight, this one offering nonstop service to Torreón, Mexico.

Mexican budget airline Viva AeroBus is offering the route, which will begin next June. Other than Dallas, San Antonio will be the only U.S. city to offer nonstop service to Torreón, a hub for silver mining and auto manufacturing, city officials said Wednesday.

“This new service helps to connect people involved in silver refining, automotive parts and electronics industries to Comarca Lagunera — known as the ‘region of lagoons,’” San Antonio Airport Director Jesus Saenz said in a statement. “It’s also a popular destination for many San Antonians with friends and family there.”

Viva Aerobus will operate flights from San Antonio to Torreón on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering 186 seats on each flight.

The new route is the third international flight added at San Antonio International in recent weeks. Last week, officials revealed plans for nonstop service to Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, and in September, the airport said it's adding nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

Group of Texas tourists trapped in Israel following Saturday's attacks

By Michael Karlis

The group was on an excursion operated by Mejdi Tours, which offers visits to cities in both Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Given its UFO history, San Antonio may have shot at Ring's $1 million alien prize

By Michael Karlis

The last reported UFO sighting in San Antonio was on Aug. 28, according to the National UFO Reporting Center.

Also in News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick won't return $3 million he got from group linked to white supremacist

By Sanford Nowlin

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick: Would you trust a man who actually picked out and paid for that shirt?

Texas DPS warns residents of possible attacks against Jewish community

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is encouraging residents to report suspicious activity.

Book bans in Texas spread as new state law takes effect

By Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica

Banned books are arranged on display at a library event.

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant

By Michael Karlis

Torchy's responds to video of men in Nazi gear at its Fort Worth restaurant
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us