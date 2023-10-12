San Antonio airport adds direct flight to Torreón, Mexico

Mexican budget airline Viva AeroBus is offering the route, which will begin next June. Other than Dallas, San Antonio will be the only U.S. city to offer nonstop service to Torreón, a hub for silver mining and auto manufacturing, city officials said Wednesday.
“This new service helps to connect people involved in silver refining, automotive parts and electronics industries to Comarca Lagunera — known as the ‘region of lagoons,’” San Antonio Airport Director Jesus Saenz said in a statement. “It’s also a popular destination for many San Antonians with friends and family there.”
Viva Aerobus will operate flights from San Antonio to Torreón on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering 186 seats on each flight.
The new route is the third international flight added at San Antonio International in recent weeks. Last week, officials revealed plans for nonstop service to Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, and in September, the airport said it's adding nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed