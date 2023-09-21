San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe







What's more, city officials agreed to pony up $1.3 million in incentives to Condor to secure the route,

That includes waiving $374,000 in landing and terminal fees and plus giving out a $900,000 marketing grant to help the airline promote the Alamo City in Europe.





San Antonio and other cities have historically offered incentives to airlines to attract new flights, including minimum revenue guarantees, according to experts. A minimum revenue guarantee ensures that a new route won't be a money loser. Should an airline not sell enough tickets, the minimum revenue guarantee kicks in and the city helps with subsidies. While securing San Antonio's first cross-Atlantic direct flight is an achievement, the next big hurdle is filling seats and ensuring the airline can financially justify keeping the route going.



"At the end of the day, if the route performs, we don't pay anything," Saucedo-Herrera said.

"The hope is that there won't be any incentives," Visit San Antonio CEO Marc Anderson told the. "We are hoping these flights will be full and we won't have to make any monetary incentive."Visit San Antonio and economic development group greater: SATX jointly created a fund last year to help subsidize airlines willing to offer nonstop service at San Antonio International, according to the Express-News. That account contained $2 million as of August, the daily reports.Greater:SATX CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera also said she hopes there's no need to dip into the funding.