San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

German leisure carrier Condor will begin flying directly between San Antonio and the German business center of Frankfurt next summer. The seasonal service will run May 17 through September 6, according to airline officials.
"San Antonio, it is finally happening [in] May of 2024,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said during a Thursday media event unveiling the deal. "Get ready to fly to Europe."
Although the city issued news releases trumpeting the announcement as "history making," the connection will start small, only running seasonally and three days a week. What's more, the route is only confirmed for two years, Condor Airlines U.S. Sales Director Mikko Turtiainen told the Current.
What's more, city officials agreed to pony up $1.3 million in incentives to Condor to secure the route, the Express-News reports. That includes waiving $374,000 in landing and terminal fees and plus giving out a $900,000 marketing grant to help the airline promote the Alamo City in Europe.
"The hope is that there won't be any incentives," Visit San Antonio CEO Marc Anderson told the Current. "We are hoping these flights will be full and we won't have to make any monetary incentive."
Visit San Antonio and economic development group greater: SATX jointly created a fund last year to help subsidize airlines willing to offer nonstop service at San Antonio International, according to the Express-News. That account contained $2 million as of August, the daily reports.
Greater:SATX CEO Jenna Saucedo-Herrera also said she hopes there's no need to dip into the funding.
"At the end of the day, if the route performs, we don't pay anything," Saucedo-Herrera said.
The flights between San Antonio and Frankfurt will take more than 10 hours and run on Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, Condor officials said. The Airbus A330-900neo has 310 seats.
Tickets for the nonstop flights are currently available for sale.
