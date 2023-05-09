Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for paranormal encounters, study says

San Antonio also ranked as having the third-highest number of haunted sites in the nation.

By on Tue, May 9, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Downtown's Emily Morgan Hotel is purported to be haunted.
Instagram / willflyforbeer
Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel is purported to be haunted.
With its Ghost Tracks, Donkey Lady and haunted hotels, San Antonio is home to an array of eerie places and urban legends, which may explain why it was recently ranked one of the nation's most paranormal cities.

The Alamo City landed at No. 7 in a report published on Monday by online lawn-care service provider Lawn Love that purports to rank U.S. cities by their paranormal happenings.

The study's authors compiled the rankings by analyzing the 200 biggest U.S. cities using paranormal-related metrics such as allegedly haunted sites, numbers of paranormal conventions and — we aren't making this shit up — Bigfoot sightings.

Los Angeles took the top spot, followed by New York and Chicago, respectively. Dallas was the only other Texas city to make the creepy top 10.

San Antonio, which is among the oldest cities in the nation, ranked as having the third-highest number of reportedly haunted places. It was also tied for fifth for having the most paranormal societies and investigative organizations.

Indeed, it's not the first time a study has taken note of San Antonio's supernatural aura. A 2022 report named the Emily Morgan Hotel the No. 4 most haunted U.S. hotel, and a separate 2021 roundup included the Menger Hotel among the 10 most-haunted locations in Texas. 

