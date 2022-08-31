San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center

The spooky institution will shut its doors on Monday, Sept. 5, along with adjoining gift shops and the Tomb Rider 3D ride. Ripley officials shared the news on Instagram, telling fans, “The time has come for one last scare.”
Ripley's Haunted Adventure, located across the street from the Alamo, has been scaring San Antonians and visitors with live actors, animatronics and special effects since 2002.
Bexar County commissioners approved the construction of the 100,000-square-foot Alamo visitor center in May 2021. The facility will take over the historic Crockett and Woolworth buildings, which now house Ripley's Haunted Adventure and Tomb Rider.
Set to open in 2025, the visitor center will include museum galleries, an event space, a rooftop restaurant and retail, all tied to the 300-year-old mission that served as a key battleground in Texas' fight for independence.
Hours for the last week of Ripley’s Haunted Adventure are Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
