San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offering coupons for condoms ahead of Valentine's Day

Sanford Nowlin
The yellow coupons can be found in the family planning aisle of your nearest H-E-B.
As Valentine's Day nears, San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is going the extra mile to help prevent unplanned pregnancies by offering coupons for condoms now through Feb. 14.
It's no secret that men can be forgetful, and although your significant other might have remembered to make the dinner reservation, y'all might have to stop at the nearest H-E-B on the way home for a rubber.
Luckily, H-E-B, which was recently ranked the best grocery store chain in the nation
, is always one step ahead. From now until Feb. 14., shoppers can save $2 on 10-36 count boxes of Trojan condoms, as well as 2-5 ounce personal lubricants or a personal massager.
The yellow coupons are conveniently located in the family planning aisle, so it's easy to grab one before you head home to get busy in the sheets.
