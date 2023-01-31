Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon

H-E-B bested Costco and Amazon, which took second and third places, respectively.

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 3:40 pm

Share on Nextdoor
H-E-B is the best grocery retailer in the United States, a new survey finds. - Courtesy of H-E-B
Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B is the best grocery retailer in the United States, a new survey finds.
A new consumer ranking has named Texas' H-E-B the nation's best grocery retailer, knocking online behemoth Amazon out of the top spot, which it held for the past two years.

Consumer research firm Dunnhumby on Tuesday released its sixth annual Retailer Preference Index, which sorts through customer surveys and financial reports to rank U.S. grocery retailers.

The U.K.-based company placed H-E-B on top of its 2023 iteration of the list, while Costco and Amazon took second and third places, respectively. The San Antonio-based grocer had landed at No. 2 for the past couple of years.

Officials with U.K.-based Dunnhumby said its researchers surveyed 10,000 U.S. grocery shoppers on seven drivers of customer preference to determine its rankings: price, promotions, and rewards; quality; speed and convenience; digital and operations.

H-E-B bested Amazon in the “Price, Promotions, and Rewards” and “Quality” categories, showing the highest percentage for having a strong emotional connection with its customers (72%) and for its affordability (46%).

“H-E-B is unique in the sense that, aside from an average ranking in the ‘Speed and Convenience’ pillar, it ranks in the top quartile in every pillar," Dunnhumby noted. “It delivers many benefits without asking its customers to trade-off.”

This isn't H-E-B’s first time at the top of this list, however. The SA company also claimed the No. 1 title back in 2020.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening

By Nina Rangel

Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.

First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location

By Nina Rangel

Piatti's entrance has been moved next to Whole Earth Provisions.

San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden opening second location next month

By Nina Rangel

The Hayden serves up funky Jewish mashups such as chicken and potato latke waffles.

San Antonio’s Full Goods Diner launching nighttime DJ series, new menu items

By Nina Rangel

Full Goods Diner this week will launch a limited-time music series.

Also in Food & Drink

It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to

By Nina Rangel

Under Texas law, if a bartender knowingly provides alcohol to an intoxicated customer, that server could face criminal charges and potentially open up an administrative case against their employer.

Carriqui brings changes to old Liberty Bar space — and to South Texas culinary favorites

By Ron Bechtol

Carriqui is housed in the relocated and remodeled building that served as Liberty Bar's original location.

High and Dry: Sober spirits are winning a permanent place on San Antonio bar menus

By Brandon Rodriguez

Dry January is an increasingly popular start-of-the-year reprieve from alcohol.

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us