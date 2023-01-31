Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon

Courtesy of H-E-B
H-E-B is the best grocery retailer in the United States, a new survey finds.
A new consumer ranking has named Texas' H-E-B the nation's best grocery retailer, knocking online behemoth Amazon out of the top spot, which it held for the past two years.
Consumer research firm Dunnhumby on Tuesday released its sixth annual Retailer Preference Index
, which sorts through customer surveys and financial reports to rank U.S. grocery retailers.
The U.K.-based company placed H-E-B on top of its 2023 iteration of the list, while Costco and Amazon took second and third places, respectively. The San Antonio-based grocer had landed at No. 2 for the past couple of years.
Officials with U.K.-based Dunnhumby said its researchers surveyed 10,000 U.S. grocery shoppers on seven drivers of customer preference to determine its rankings: price, promotions, and rewards; quality; speed and convenience; digital and operations.
H-E-B bested Amazon in the “Price, Promotions, and Rewards” and “Quality” categories, showing the highest percentage for having a strong emotional connection with its customers (72%) and for its affordability (46%).
“H-E-B is unique in the sense that, aside from an average ranking in the ‘Speed and Convenience’ pillar, it ranks in the top quartile in every pillar," Dunnhumby noted. “It delivers many benefits without asking its customers to trade-off.”
This isn't H-E-B’s first time at the top of this list, however. The SA company also claimed the No. 1 title back in 2020
.
