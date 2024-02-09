San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offers sneak peek of its new Super Bowl ad

H-E-B's 60-second Super Bowl commercial will also air in Texas TV markets through March.
San Antonio-based grocery giant H-E-B will drop a commercial during this weekend’s Super Bowl, giving Texans “something to fall in love with down every aisle,” company officials said.
The ad includes "dramatic humor and will highlight the brand H-E-B fans have come to adore,” according to an online description. Just to keep shoppers intrigued, the business eve provided a 15-second teaser of the minute-long spot.
The ad will air between the big game’s third and fourth quarters in more than a dozen key Texas markets. After that, it will be available on the H-E-B YouTube page and will air in Texas TV markets through March, officials added.
H-E-B launched the 15-second teaser Wednesday via YouTube Feb. 7.
