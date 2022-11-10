San Antonio City Council votes to censure Mario Bravo for tirade directed at colleague

Despite the public rebuke of Bravo's actions, the District 1 councilman won't be removed from his position.

By on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge Councilman Mario Bravo (left) directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), during a coucil meeting in September. - Facebook / San Antonio City Council District 1 (left); Facebook / San Antonio City Council District 7
Facebook / San Antonio City Council District 1 (left); Facebook / San Antonio City Council District 7
Councilman Mario Bravo (left) directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), during a coucil meeting in September.
San Antonio City Council censured and passed a no confidence vote against District 1 Councilman Bravo during Thursday's meeting, citing the negative impact of personal attacks he directed at a colleague during a September budget debate.

Although the 8-0 vote is an official rebuke of Bravo's actions, he will remain on council and will still be able to vote on city matters. He's already been stripped of committee assignments in the wake of the scandal, however.

Council's censure of Bravo comes after an independent investigator found that his tirade at a Sept. 15 meeting violated city rules regarding harassment and violence in the workplace, according to a memo attached to Thursday's city council agenda.

Bravo issued a statement following the September incident apologizing for his actions and saying that he has “sought spiritual guidance” and intends to uphold his duty by continuing to serve the people of District 1.


During that meeting, Bravo berated District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval — his former romantic partner — after she didn't vote for his proposal that would use surplus CPS Energy money for climate remediation. Bravo shouted at Sandoval's aide, saying, "She put the knives in my back," according to news reports.

The confrontation, which also included personal jabs at Sandoval, reportedly left her in tears.

Bravo recused himself from the vote, although numerous supporters spoke on his behalf.

"When you fight for what you truly believe in, yeah, you get emotional," Bravo's father, Armando Gutierrez Bravo, said during the meeting's public comment session. "We all have a bad day."

The vote of no confidence acknowledges that Bravo's behavior "negatively impacted his and the city council's ability to conduct its business." The vote also signifies that council has lost confidence in Bravo's ability to act effectively in his position, according to the language of the draft resolution.

"My hope is that, going forward, City Hall can be a place free of the type of events that occurred on Sept. 15, so that I may continue to represent District 7 to the best of my ability," Sandoval said in a statement.

Sandoval was absent from the meeting, as was District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry, who's now under scrutiny after police suspicion that he may have been involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Erik Cantu, San Antonio teen shot by now-fired police officer, no longer on life support, family says

By Michael Karlis

Erik Cantu Jr., the unarmed teenager shot by a now-former SAPD officer, remains at San Antonio's University Hospital.

Chemical treatment of San Antonio's drinking water has health risks, including cancer

By Jason Buch

New attention is being paid to contaminants that are byproducts of that treatment.

Peter Sakai beats Trish DeBerry in race for Bexar County judge

By Michael Karlis and Sanford Nowlin

Peter Sakai gives a victory speech after his opponent conceded in the race for Bexar County judge.

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event. He's now run unsuccessfully for the presidency and two statewide offices.

Also in News

Beto O’Rourke has lost three races in four years. Is his political career over?

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign event. He's now run unsuccessfully for the presidency and two statewide offices.

Greg Abbott reelected Texas governor, defeating Beto O’Rourke

By Patrick Svitek and Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

Gov. Greg Abbott puts on a serious face at a press event.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas booed during Houston Astros championship parade

By Michael Karlis

Astros fans loudly booed Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as he rolled through the streets of Houston in a military vehicle as part of the team's championship parade.

Bad Takes: Despite Republicans' claims this election cycle, they're not going to improve the economy

By Kevin Sanchez

U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington of Texas is among the Republicans interested in serving as House Budget Committee chairman. Wait until you hear what he has planned.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us